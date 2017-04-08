SendGrid Improves Email Marketing Editor Experience

While I may be an old dog with decades of experience utilizing websites for marketing purposes, I'm more like a newborn puppy when it comes to email marketing. Until a couple years ago, I never utilized email campaigns or email newsletters in hopes to get more visits to my websites. My current email marketing service provider is MailChimp, but there is another customer communication platform that is on my radar, Colorado-based SendGrid.

This week, SendGrid announced a new editing experience for SendGrid Marketing Campaigns. The new email marketing editor addresses familiar pain points for marketers who previously had to choose between the convenience of visual design and efficient editing of code.

“Savvy, time-starved marketers crave elegant visual design tools that also allow them to quickly and safely edit HTML,” said Steve Sloan, Chief Product Officer at SendGrid. “With the enhancements made to the SendGrid Marketing Campaigns editor, marketers no longer have to choose one or the other. They are now equipped with the tools to choose their own path when editing for flexibility and efficiency, empowering them to drive high engagement from their campaigns.”

New flexible editing options give marketers the ability to edit in code, design view, or a mix of both, minimizes the risk of unwanted changes to custom HTML and delivers time savings and efficiencies. The improved editing experience benefits SendGrid customers whether they send campaigns via Marketing Campaigns or create API triggered templates through SendGrid’s delivery platform.

“With the help of SendGrid's Marketing Campaigns editor, we feel like we have an entire creative department behind us,” said Patrick Meyer, Creative Director at Wine Exchange. “Their new campaign editor allows us the control and flexibility to craft beautiful marketing emails using a mix of HTML, drag and drop building, and in some cases the ability to use a combination of both. Tools like A/B testing and professional drag and drop building make all the difference in creating campaigns that look great and ultimately help us drive sales. Nothing we've ever used has been this quick, efficient, and powerful in creating impactful messages to our customers.”

SendGrid's Design Editor

The new design editor offers the best of both worlds with:

Reliable drag and drop and What You See Is What You Get tools for intuitive visual editing

Per-module HTML editing

Custom code modules

Option to import custom drag and drop enabled HTML templates

SendGrid's Code Editor

The code editor delivers a marketer-centric editing experience with:

Protection from unwanted, breaking code modifications

Split screen code and preview editing

Scroll syncing to pinpoint the exact location of HTML

More About SendGrid

SendGrid has successfully sent over 30 billion monthly emails for Internet and mobile-based customers like Airbnb, Pandora, Spotify, Uber and Foursquare as well as more traditional enterprises like Intuit and Costco. To learn more about the enhancements to the SendGrid Marketing Campaigns editor, you can watch the below video.