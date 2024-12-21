The Role of Mobile Apps in Driving Nonprofit Campaign Success

Mobile apps offer another way to engage donors and remind them a nonprofit needs their contributions to thrive. Watching technology combine with philanthropy is thrilling. Nonprofits have struggled over the years to attract and retain donors, but tapping into app technology improves the odds.

Nonprofits are already using mobile app technology to build relationships with the people they serve and those who believe in their causes. Knowing mobile apps can drive success and implementing them for success are two different things. Many factors come into play, such as what type of device people use, how the app functions and what the organization should offer through the app.

Key Features Contributing to Successful Campaigns

Nonprofits have been tapping into the power of mobile technology to bring in more donations for years now. Non-technical giving methods are still popular, with about 53% of survey respondents saying they gave to charities as add-on amounts while checking out at a register.

However, connecting with donors electronically gives nonprofits a chance to set up ongoing donations and build a relationship with their patrons. Digital fundraising can be used alongside other methods, such as hosting events and sending out letters, to maximize effectiveness.

Here are the top advantages of using mobile app technology to drive fundraising campaigns.

1. Push Notifications

When the user downloads an app, it sends them notifications when a new campaign starts, the organization is raising money for a specific purpose or the organization is close to reaching a goal.

Push notifications are immediate and can create a sense of urgency when a company needs fast funds. The timing of these notifications can be aligned with certain times, such as close to the holidays and end-of-year when people are more likely to give.

2. Easy Donation Processing

Any apps an organization uses should make donating easier. When people can click and give, they are more likely to do so than if they have to write a check or go to an event to donate.

The American Cancer Society’s efforts to increase donations through online giving are one example. The organization partners with Braze, a mobile app that lets people give.

Those participating simply send the link to their family and friends and personalize the messages. Blaze also allows the organization to educate others on the event, send push notifications about how close the person is to reaching their goal and keep donors updated on the difference their giving makes.

3. Data Management

In addition to donations from supporters, most nonprofits seek grants to cover the gap. Seeking appropriate funding from public and private foundations requires knowing how funds are used and how much is needed to accomplish a project.

Better data management puts hard facts at the forefront and allows the charity's directors to submit more compelling grant proposals that are likely to win the bid.

Access to additional information can also lead to stronger campaigns as leadership learns what works best with their target audience. They can repeat successful techniques, such as push notifications, and discard those that have little impact.

4. Event Management

Offering donor dinners and other fun opportunities brings patrons back and keeps them donating regularly. However, keeping track of who is attending, reminding them of upcoming milestones and sharing details all take a lot of time.

One of the benefits of using mobile app technology in nonprofit campaigns is the ability to track how close the charity is to meeting its goals. For example, you could send out a push notification to encourage more giving for an event.

Feeding America uses a mobile app called MealConnect. The tool helps people find food but also allows people to list food. FoodConnect has rescued more than six billion pounds of food that otherwise would have been tossed out.

5. Volunteer Recruitment

When people have free time they want to fill, they might scroll online to find a volunteering opportunity. Many organizations allow individuals to help as they’re able, meaning anyone can volunteer, even those with busy schedules.

They can find a charity they enjoy and help with tasks that are fully remote. One such organization tapping into the power of mobile apps to find volunteers is Be My Eyes. Volunteers serve those with visual impairments in everyday or work tasks. The person needing assistance asks for it through the app and the volunteer picks up their request and serves as a virtual assistant for them.

Transforming Fundraising

Mobile apps provide a simple way for people to donate and contribute to a good cause. The ability to reach patrons at any time and engage them in the story leads to higher donor retention rates. Since most people today carry their mobile devices everywhere, nonprofits using apps have instant access to their target audiences at all times.