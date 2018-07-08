Perforce Adds Slack Integration in Latest Helix ALM Release

Helix ALM 2018.2 makes it easy for developers to collaborate on requirements, tests, and bugs within Slack

MINNEAPOLIS, August 7, 2018 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced the release of Helix ALM 2018.2 (formerly TestTrack).

Helix ALM is an end-to-end ALM tool used by developers to manage product lifecycles more efficiently. The latest release adds new collaboration capabilities with a Slack integration.

“Our customers want to do as much in Slack as possible,” said Nico Krüger, General Manager (Helix ALM). “This release lets them share and comment on Helix ALM’s development items within Slack.”

“Plus, Helix ALM tracks the Slack conversation history,” said Paula Rome, Senior Product Manager. “So, developers and testers working in Helix ALM will know exactly what decisions were made in a Slack conversation.”

Helix ALM 2018.2 also includes the ability to duplicate folder structures and capture customer issues in SoloSubmit. Learn more about this release: https://www.perforce.com/products/helix-alm/whats-new-helix-alm.

To get started with Helix ALM, start a free trial: http://info.perforce.com/try-perforce-helix-alm-free.