Panaya Named User Experience Testing Solution Vendor of the Year

Hackensack, NJ – October 9, 2018 – Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery platforms, has been named the User Experience Testing Solution Vendor of the Year by QA Financial at the QA Vector Awards 2018. They are the only awards dedicated to software quality assurance, testing, delivery and IT risk management at banks and other financial services firms.

The User Experience Testing Solution Vendor of the Year highlights an organization that helps its customers build a strong user experience online as this has an increasingly significant impact in overall market share, especially in retail financial services. The winners of the awards have demonstrated:

Innovation in response to customer demand and market opportunities, and in response to regulatory and compliance requirements.

Innovation in the application of new technologies, such as automation, AI and machine learning.

The expert execution of quality assurance in the delivery of apps, software development projects, software products or technology platforms.

Panaya has demonstrated this for its recent work with Allianz Global Investors, which completed user acceptance testing in record time by engaging Panaya’s test acceleration solution, Panaya Test Dynamix.

Following a year-long implementation of a new SAP system in Europe and Asia, 40 testers in seven global locations had two weeks to test around 1,000 test cases – defect management, resolution and retesting included. Using Panaya Test Dynamix, a Saas-based test accelerator, the two-week deadline was successfully met without compromising on software quality.

“We’re thrilled that Panaya Test Dynamix has been recognized by the QA Vector Awards based on the strength of its user experience,” said David Binny, Chief Product Officer at Panaya. “Overreliance on manual work, managing multiple spreadsheets and challenges in engaging business users in the process hinder collaboration and provide test managers with little or no visibility into testing progress. Panaya Test Dynamix is designed to break down these barriers to collaborative working, with the added benefit of reducing overall testing effort.”

Panaya Test Dynamix is a test acceleration platform that helps organizations speed testing processes for all stakeholders, reducing overall testing effort by between 30 and 50 percent. Through standardized testing processes, built-in collaboration and communication functionalities, it helps to improve overall software quality. Designed with the needs of both technical IT and business users in mind, the intuitive UI enables all users to adopt the same testing platform to gain real-time visibility over all test cycles, including large scale User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

For more information on Panaya and its products, visit www.panaya.com