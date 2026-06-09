6 Keys to Running a Successful Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercise

When reflecting on cybersecurity incidents, many business leaders and tech professionals admit they are poorly prepared and unable to handle them as effectively as they would have hoped. Tabletop exercises can prevent these outcomes. They provide realistic scenarios that help people plan how to respond to cyberattacks and similar issues. What do authorities need when planning tabletop exercises for their organizations, and why do these things matter?

1. Threat Awareness

Cybersecurity risks vary by industry, size, preparedness and other factors. Those planning tabletop exercises will get the most out of them by confirming which threats the organization and its workers are most likely to face, and then planning accordingly. This tailored approach is necessary because a single tabletop exercise can cost tens of thousands of dollars and last for weeks.

Some leaders manage costs by addressing specific threats or by working with people in specific departments. Narrowing the scope helps because expenses typically rise along with the number of participants or as the duration lengthens. Leaders should also remain aware that company developments, such as expansions or new processes, can increase the likelihood of cyberattacks, especially if new procedures or products involve in-demand data that cybercriminals view as valuable.

2. Role Assignments

Urgent situations can make people panic, especially if they feel compelled to help but are unsure what to do. Something similar can happen during tabletop exercises. Even though these are simulations, participants still feel under pressure as they review how to respond. However, most feel calmer if they know their roles during crises.

The controlled circumstances of tabletop exercises create excellent opportunities to confirm and clarify what they should do after learning of confirmed or suspected cyberattacks affecting their organizations. According to a 2025 cybersecurity incident response management report, 41% of respondents said uncertainty about who had final authority delayed critical actions. Assigning roles during tabletop exercises prevents this outcome and encourages the responsible parties to prepare for how they should act in real life.

3. Participant Engagement

Active participation makes tabletop exercises maximally effective for everyone, especially because teamwork enables better outcomes. Even those with decades of cybersecurity knowledge can't do everything alone, and they may need colleagues' input when grappling with tricky decisions. However, some workers may view tabletop exercises as little more than things they must get through to secure their paychecks. One way to motivate those who feel this way is to emphasize that preparedness minimizes cybersecurity incidents' impacts and shortens organizations' recovery time frames.

Many people initially view cyberattacks as events confined to newspaper headlines. These incidents become more personal once they occur in their workplaces and risk their jobs, especially when executives spend so much money to repair the damage. A tabletop exercise empowers participants to consider how to mitigate the adverse consequences. They’re then more likely to realize that postattack responses are collective efforts. Smooth coordination also enables prompt actions.

4. Modern Relevance

Those planning tabletop exercises should also ensure that the content instruction accurately reflects cybercriminals' evolving tactics. Perpetrators regularly try to stay ahead of defensive mechanisms, sometimes planning attacks previously unseen in real life. These realities complicate cybersecurity professionals' jobs. However, workers become prepared if tabletop exercises accurately represent emerging challenges.

For example, estimates suggest that cybercriminals will compromise 90% of credentials with phishing kits by the end of 2026. These prebuilt tools and resources help them orchestrate successful attacks faster. Cybersecurity teams become more proactive when their tabletop exercises include scenarios based on how modern attackers are likely to behave and the vulnerabilities they may exploit. Some planners base them on new threats affecting specific industries or the type of data a company stores, too.

5. Stakeholder Collaboration

Tabletop exercises may seem most applicable to cybersecurity teams, but successful ones include numerous other stakeholders. One Mississippi event that encouraged participants to prepare for cyberattacks in the healthcare industry included professionals from numerous sectors and organizations. Despite those foundational differences, everyone worked together and understood that their collective expertise was necessary for favorable results.

The planning team for this tabletop exercise included members of state-based cybersecurity and medical associations, as well as federal law enforcement officials and security professionals. One academic leader in attendance credited collaboration for the initiative’s success. He recognized that the willingness to come together and solve problems would benefit the entire state. Careful scheduling, including choosing dates and times to accommodate people's schedules, should increase their willingness to take part and invest themselves fully in the experience.

6. Clear Expectations

Some tabletop exercises involve people going through structured discussions about how they would respond in specific circumstances. Others are more immersive and occur with little to no notice. No matter which type that representatives plan for their organizations, participants should always receive clear information about expectations. Otherwise, they may become unfocused or misunderstand the objectives.

When the United States Army conducted a tabletop exercise that included more than a dozen senior cybersecurity executives, one of the goals was to speed the adoption of artificial intelligence agents to strengthen cyber defenses. However, attendees learned that they should not try to develop new requirements. Instead, leaders instructed them to find scalable and adaptable AI-enabled capabilities that already exist and could improve current strategies. Clarifying the objectives helps participants maximize their time and impact.

Find the Learning Opportunities

Although preparedness is one of the primary benefits of tabletop exercises, it is also important to make these simulations worthwhile for everyone. Even those who prioritize these ingredients for success may still find that some things don't go as planned. That's okay, and it doesn't make the entire effort a failure.

The more important thing is to reflect on what went well and how to improve next time. Getting feedback from participants can also highlight trends. Viewing each tabletop exercise as a chance to learn and grow benefits organizations, planners and participants.