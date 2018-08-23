Panaya Named Finalist in 2018 SaaS Awards for Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product

Recognized by International Software Program for its Enterprise Agile Delivery (EAD) platform, Panaya Release Dynamix

Hackensack, NJ – August 23, 2018 – Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery platforms for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce.com, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2018 SaaS Awards Program in the “Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product” category for companies based outside of the United States. Now in its third year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program awards businesses for excellence and innovation in SaaS.

“Panaya was established over 10 years ago with the vision to help enterprise organizations better manage and introduce change to business-critical applications. As the industry developed and digital transformation shaped the pace of change, we have continued to refine and develop our solution, enabling the enterprise to approach change with agility,” said Rafi Kretchmer, chief marketing officer at Panaya. “Through our modern approach to Application Lifecycle Management, Panaya has eliminated the need for heavy, on-premises applications so that organizations can deliver change and meet their own customer demands and expectations.”

“All entrants demonstrated a considerable commitment to innovation in software solutions, and the finalist status itself is a huge achievement. With such a concentrated level of success in the shortlist, our judges have a significant task ahead of them to arrive at our final award winners,” said SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer, Larry Johnson.

Panaya is recognized for its Enterprise Agile Delivery (EAD) solution, Release Dynamix (RDx), enabling enterprises to adopt modern Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and quickly and safely deliver application changes from ideation to realization. From initial business change request through to testing and production, RDx offers end-to-end visibility and removes the risks associated with business-critical application delivery by aligning complex, IT organizations around key business objectives.

Panaya distinguishes itself from its competitors by creating easy-to-use tools, designed for both business and technical users. In today’s market, there is an increasing need to improve the customer experience by eliminating defects in the race to win, serve and retain customers. There is also a growing demand for synergies between IT and business, including more collaboration and an overall business process-oriented approach to ALM. This results in a need to demonstrate the value provided by releases and ensure features are matched to strategic business goals.

Panaya RDx helps to meet these challenges by enabling easy management of application delivery and value streams, while monitoring investment buckets to ensure strategic alignment. By providing real-time insight into risk and quality, corrective actions can be automatically generated, allowing for safe allocation relief and the continual flow of value. Panaya RDx also offers complete visibility of the entire delivery pipeline, so users can save time without having to sacrifice quality.

Since 2008, over 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have used Panaya to delivery quick quality change to enterprise applications. Customers are from a variety of sectors including automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, manufacturing and more.

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, and the program will return in Spring 2019. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2018-saas-shortlist.

For more information on Panaya and its products, visit www.panaya.com