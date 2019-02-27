Openwave Mobility Video and Data Management Technology Deployed in 8 out of 10 of the Leading Operator Groups Worldwide

Major North American Operators deploy Openwave Mobility technology as forecasts show that 90% of 5G traffic will be video

REDWOOD CITY, California – February 27th 2019 – Openwave Mobility, the market leader in mobile data traffic management solutions, today announced that its technology has been deployed in 8 out of the 10 largest multi-territory mobile operator groups in the world and now has a footprint of over 2 billion subscribers. This comes hot on the heels of a multi-million USD agreement for mobile traffic management with a leading network operator in North America to deploy mobile acceleration technology to boost subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE).

Currently, 60% of mobile data traffic is video, and estimates show that with 5G, this could rise to 90%. Encrypted protocols, such as QUIC from Google and 0-RTT from Facebook, are “darkening” networks and preventing operators from managing QoE. Openwave Mobility has a track record of delivering traffic management solutions that enable operators to manage secure video, deliver an outstanding video QoE and futureproof their networks to meet new encrypted protocols that over the top (OTT) players may launch.

Along with preparation for video on 5G, a growing number of operators worldwide are also deploying Openwave Mobility’s Stratum Cloud Data Manager (CDM) to manage 5G stateless clouds. 5G’s service-based architecture requires a data layer that can store diverse data sets and free them from proprietary vendor data stores. Stratum offers a proven common data layer with five nines reliability, freeing operators from vendor lock-in when procuring core network equipment.

“5G will be a whole new ball game for operators,” said John Giere, President and CEO. “Conventional mobile video management products apply static throttling that frustrates subscribers and adversely impacts QoE. Operators need to deploy dynamic traffic management techniques that take into account video QoE, application behavior and device characteristics. Operators that are deploying these technologies are seeing the difference in their bottom line.”

Visit Openwave Mobility at Mobile World Congress 2019: Booth 7A11 or visit the ENEA booth: 6G10.