Openwave Mobility Launches Stratum Cloud Data Manager - 5G NFV Telco Cloud Database

REDWOOD CITY, Calif - April 4, 2018 - Openwave Mobility today announced the launch of Stratum - Cloud Data Manager, a 5G telco cloud database which enables mobile operators to securely store and access data from virtualized applications. As mobile operators race to launch 5G services, they are faced with ‘stateless’ clouds - services that do not store data from one session to the next but instead rely on common external data management.

The 5G native cloud core-network comprises three layers - user plane, control plane and common data layer. Stratum - Cloud Data Manager provides the all-important data layer which stores not only the fast-changing state, but other information required by applications such as subscriptions, policy and configuration data. It can selectively replicate data as needed, so it eases the creation of 5G slices and stateless core services, and delivers data at the edge for performance-sensitive, ultra-reliable low latency applications.

Sue Rudd, Director at Strategy Analytics explained: “Originally, Subscriber Data Management provided the foundation for a subscriber and application focused database. 5G is changing all that with service-based architectures. Operators now require a cloud database that treats every subscriber and network function as a service”.

Matt Halligan, CTO and Head of Engineering at Openwave Mobility added: “Openwave Mobility’s unrivalled expertise in SDM and user data repositories gives us the edge and provides operators with the assurance of a robust, cost-effective solution. Stratum - Cloud Data Manager delivers telco-grade five nines reliability that is capable of handling over one million transactions per second at ultra-low latency. What’s more, the Total Cost of Ownership is one third that of a traditional subscriber repository solution”.

Stratum - Cloud Data Manager can uniquely handle not only traditional subscriber, static and dynamic data, but also unstructured data that extends beyond resource functions and applications. It allows any authorized service to securely access any structured or unstructured data from any location in near real-time. Stratum - Cloud Data Manager is the evolution of Openwave Mobility’s Subscriber Data Management solution, SDM:CE, chosen by Tier 1 operators in the US, Europe and Asia for their NFV networks.

Sue Rudd concluded: “Vendors such as Openwave Mobility who have optimized their database architecture to meet SDM requirements for high performance distributed database access are well positioned to support mobile operators as the telco cloud database evolves to 5G. This evolution is outlined in a new report ‘Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Anchors Telco Cloud DB for 5G Service Based Architecture’.