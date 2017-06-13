Northplains Announces General Availability of NorthplainsNEXT

TORONTO, June 13, 2017 – Building off its legacy digital asset management (DAM) expertise, Northplains, a leader in content lifecycle management solutions for marketers, today announced the general availability of NorthplainsNEXT. NorthplainsNEXT is a comprehensive, cloud-based content lifecycle management platform that goes beyond traditional DAM solutions and serves as the new enterprise-wide hub for digital asset creation, workflow design, collaboration, approvals, storage, distribution, compliance, security and measurement.

“Today’s dynamic marketing teams need a collaborative strategy and integrated workflows to effectively manage the countless digital assets that are required for marketing, advertising and branding campaigns ,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Northplains. “We developed NorthplainsNEXT to reunite and empower siloed marketing stakeholders to align every content and campaign decision with their specific business goals.”

With the introduction of NorthplainsNEXT, the company rolled its proven suite of existing solutions into one holistic platform that connects enterprises’ vast array of digital assets to their marketing stack. Utilizing a single dashboard, marketers have access to all assets and proper usage guidelines, enabling them to optimize and streamline overall workflows and drive improved operational and bottom line results, compliance and brand security.

NorthplainsNEXT delivers key benefits including: