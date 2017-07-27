New web interface for IBM i performance management solution available

SUPERMON® for iSeries provides an at-a-glance view of IBM i system health for remote and mobile users

PETERBOROUGH, NH – July 27, 2017 – The new web interface for SUPERMON for iSeries, the IBM i performance management solution from SoftLanding® Systems, a division of UNICOM® Global, provides an easy, convenient way for companies to keep a watchful eye over the performance of their entire network of IBM i systems.

The SUPERMON for iSeries web interface displays real-time metrics for multiple IBM i systems in an interactive performance dashboard, as Jim Fisher, SoftLanding Operations Manager, explains:

“The new web front end gives technicians an easy way to stay in touch with how the system is performing when they are working remotely, or are on the move. No matter where they are, users can view charts and graphs of performance right across the network and be alerted to potential problems before they escalate.

“This high-level graphical view is also ideal for companies who rely on non-IBM i technicians to monitor overall system health. Performance status is displayed using green, amber and red colors, so it’s easy to see if all is well or if there’s an issue that needs handing over to IBM i specialists for further investigation.”

The new web interface tracks a range of important metrics related to CPU, disk and memory usage and efficiency, as well as transaction response times and batch throughput. Alerts are displayed when important thresholds are close to being breached and users can personalize their own sessions, for example by choosing to view data as charts, bars or ‘traffic lights’, or by embellishing charts with additional information.

The development follows UNICOM Global’s announcement of its new Universal Gateway (UniGW®) management dashboard in May and is further evidence of the company’s commitment to making performance information more meaningful and accessible, according to Russ Guzzo, UNICOM’s VP of Sales:

“It’s important to put performance data into a business context and provide the right level of information for the right users, so they can make informed decisions. Our dashboard approach cuts out complexity and reduces the need for specialist knowledge while still allowing expert users to go deep into the detail when they need to.”

The web interface is available to all SUPERMON for iSeries customers with a current license.

SUPERMON for iSeries provides real-time performance monitoring and control of IBM i servers from a central point of control. The software enables performance issues to be pinpointed before they become critical; resources to be utilized more effectively; and costly capacity upgrades to be deferred for longer.

SoftLanding’s IBM i products and solutions are commercially available through UNICOM Global’s UNICOM Systems and Macro 4 divisions. For additional product information please visit the SoftLanding website: https://www.softlanding.com/products/supermon-iseries-v100/.