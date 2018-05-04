New Preservica SaaS portfolio redefines affordability of digital preservation storage

Boston, MA: April 05 2018: Preservica has announced three new cloud-hosted active digital preservation and access solutions that build on the success of its Cloud Edition and redefine the affordability of preservation storage allowing customers to grow their archives with confidence.

The extended range is designed to address the needs of different types of organizations, from smaller institutions to large enterprises with stringent security, GDPR and regulatory requirements. New capabilities include dedicated private cloud hosting, an Active Cloud Escrow Backup service with a 100% data integrity and durability guarantee, and ultra-low-cost storage aligned to AWS prices, meaning 1TB of Glacier archival storage is now available for less than $50 per year.

In addition, with new Consortia pricing, Preservica Cloud Edition is even more affordable for smaller institutions with prices for a complete cloud-hosted active digital preservation and access solution now available for less than $3,000 per year.

New Private Cloud hosting

The extended SaaS range includes Cloud Edition Professional that offers enhanced capabilities for mid-sized collections, as well as two new products; Enterprise Private Cloud and Enterprise Private Cloud Perform which combine dedicated private cloud-hosting with enterprise-grade digital preservation and advanced API integration support to offer customers the highest levels of privacy, performance and scalability without the cost and complexity of running their own data centers.

Low-cost preservation storage at AWS prices

All three new products herald a fresh approach to preservation storage, offering transparent, ultra-low-cost cloud storage pricing aligned to AWS S3 and Glacier prices. This allows customers to scale and grow their collections with confidence, for example, archival Glacier storage is now available for less than $50 per TB per year.

Active Cloud Escrow Backup with 100% data integrity and durability guarantee

In addition, the new range includes an optional Active Cloud Escrow Backup service with a 100% data integrity and durability guarantee that maintains a full copy of metadata and content on a second cloud provider under independent control. The new service combines the durability of multiple copies across two geographically separate cloud storage providers, giving customers total confidence in the long-term integrity and accessibility of their information against any event, and simplicity for easy customer exit.

Affordable digital preservation for smaller institutions

Preservica Cloud Edition is renamed Cloud Edition Essentials reflecting its market leading position as an affordable, fully supported, out-of-the-box active digital preservation and access solution for smaller institutions and collections.

And with new Consortia pricing, smaller libraries, museums, archives and non-profit organizations can now combine resources and buying-power to access Cloud Edition Essentials for less than $3,000 per year with each member having their own cloud tenancy, 1TB of AWS S3 low-latency storage and access to Preservica’s comprehensive training, support and global user group.

Continued on-premise support

Preservica will also continue to provide an on-premise version of its software for customers that need to host in their own data centers. The previous Enterprise Edition is renamed Enterprise on Premise and offered in easy to deploy, set configurations with new academic and government pricing.

Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica adds: “We are delighted to be able to pass on the economies of scale provided by the Cloud to make digital preservation even more affordable for all types and sizes of institutions – from our new Consortia pricing that makes fully supported active digital preservation and access available for less than $3,000 per year, through to redefining the affordability of digital preservation storage by aligning our storage prices to the AWS price, allowing organizations with larger collections to scale with confidence. In addition, for larger organizations with more stringent privacy and compliance requirements we are excited to be able to offer our new Enterprise Private Cloud solutions that have dedicated, private cloud hosting and a 100% data integrity and durability guarantee.”

Explore the new SaaS range including pricing: https://preservica.com/digital-archive-software/editions

Join our webinar on the new SaaS range including Enterprise Private Cloud: https://preservica.com/events/webinars-live-demos/03/05/2018/saas-portf…