​A poorly performing fleet is a massive challenge for any business; mainly if it's a part of the logistics and transportation industry because logistics isn't just a business function that they have to manage, it'is their whole and sole business! Being in the transportation industry isn't a child's play, after all. You have to maintain a large fleet of vehicles, which is a reason for a mild headache even at the best of times.

If you don't know the precise location of every vehicle in your fleet, your business will have to depend on a lot of guesswork. That, as all fleet managers would agree, is a situation best avoided!

GPS tracking of vehicles, however, could help logistics and transportation businesses overcome most issues that arise in fleet management. It is a surefire method to control and monitor your fleet and analyze its activities at the same time. However, there are a couple of different GPS tracking solutions at the disposal of a modern fleet manager; a robust hardware-based GPS tracking unit and a more sophisticated and technologically superior smartphone-based fleet tracking system.

In recent times, Mobile GPS tracking has gained immense popularity among fleet managers who have a perennial need of keeping an eye on their fleet vehicles as well as their drivers. The question is – why would fleet managers opt for a mobile GPS tracking system over conventional tracking systems? Mobile GPS tracking won't need additional hardware, resulting in an inexpensive solution comparatively. What benefits do a tablet and smartphone-based fleet tracking app bring to fleet managers? Read on to find out!

Benefits of A GPS Tracking Mobile App Solution

The benefits of a smartphone-based fleet tracking app are numerous. Here's a brief overview of the most crucial ones.

An Affordable Solution: A fleet tracking app eliminates the need for expensive GPS tracking hardware. In the modern world, a person who doesn't use a GPS-enabled smartphone is a rarity. Your drivers would already have a smartphone with them. All they need to do is install the app at no additional costs. You stand to incur massive savings by switching from a dedicated GPS tracking hardware to a smartphone-based fleet tracking device.

Increases Operational Efficiency: Mobile GPS tracking also assists fleet managers with backend and vehicular operational improvements, which helps avoid potential breakdowns and coordination chaos. You can plan future delivery schedules with greater efficiency by storing and leveraging data such as usage hours, mileage, etc. GPS systems also grant greater flexibility for dispatchers. Dispatchers need not worry about fixed schedules and focus their attention on 'scheduling that makes sense' and on keeping the trucks moving profitably.

Quick Deployment: Mobile GPS tracking also saves you from complicated and tiresome installation processes. You can start tracking your drivers and vehicles from the very instant that they install the app on their smartphones and grant permission for tracking.

Helps Maximize Cost Efficiency: Mobile GPS tracking could drastically reduce costs in various areas of your business. For example, 'idling' is a major cause of high fuel consumption. It is known to waste 6 billion gallons of fuel a year! GPS systems could alert fleet managers if a vehicle is idling and help them take preventive measures. GPS tracking systems could also contribute to lowering a driver's CSA score (Compliance, Safety, Accountability), which would, in turn, reduce the insurance premium paid by him/her.

