Mitek expands auto-capture user experience across all digital channels with the addition of desktop

San Diego, Calif. — April 9, 2019 — Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification software solutions, today announced it has upgraded its desktop browser experience to support auto-capture so customers can rapidly verify the identity of applicants across all digital channels: desktop browsers, mobile web and native applications.

According to Javelin Research, today only one third of users (34 percent) still complete the entire account opening process on their desktop. Mitek’s webcam auto-capture for desktop browsers is the latest in the series of solution developments dedicated to delivering a consistent user experience across all channels. Powered by Mitek’s MiSnap™, the industry leading document capture experience, end-users have an intuitive and guided interface to automatically capture a high-quality image of their identity document, on the first attempt. In addition, MiSnap’s real-time image analytics also ensures that the quality of the image submitted is optimal for rapid and accurate authentication. This streamlines the process, so users don’t have to abandon the channel of their choice to open an account or get approved for a credit card, mortgage or loan.

“Today consumers expect to be able to do business across any platform or channel they choose,” said Sanjay Gupta, vice president and head of product at Mitek. “By bringing Mitek’s superior document auto-capture experience to desktops, we’re ensuring users get the same seamless and easy-to-use experience regardless of the device they are using. Our technology also improves image acceptance rates for authentication and onboarding. In fact, we’ve seen that images taken with MiSnap yield a 35 percent higher image acceptance rate compared to manual captures. This not only eliminates user frustration when an image is declined due to poor quality, but also improves the overall identity verification experience.”

Using state-of-the-art image capture technology, MiSnap delivers a superior auto-capture experience for desktop and across mobile devices through:

Guided commands : Real-time commands such as where to place a document in relation to the camera or detection of glare on the ID document are some of the conditions evaluated in order to help the user capture an optimal image, which improves image acceptance rates and reduces capture retries.

: Real-time commands such as where to place a document in relation to the camera or detection of glare on the ID document are some of the conditions evaluated in order to help the user capture an optimal image, which improves image acceptance rates and reduces capture retries. Advanced image analysis : Once MiSnap has achieved an optimal capture of the ID document, the software then further analyses the image and makes the necessary adjustments in order to process all images consistently and accurately.

: Once MiSnap has achieved an optimal capture of the ID document, the software then further analyses the image and makes the necessary adjustments in order to process all images consistently and accurately. Modern architecture: Because MiSnap uses WebAssembly, it can perform at native speeds and is easy to integrate into customers’ web-based apps and requires minimal footprint.

To learn more about Mitek’s MiSnap technology, visit: https://www.miteksystems.com/mobile-capture