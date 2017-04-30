Magnolia to tour Europe with DX Days roadshow

April 27 , 2017 - Basel, Switzerland - Magnolia, the Swiss CMS vendor, today announced an ambitious new European roadshow that will give digital experience professionals unique insights into some of the biggest and most innovative digital experiences in the world. DX Days will take place in Amsterdam, London, Milan and Berlin, and will run from May to November this year.

The company also announced its 2017 unconference, which will take place on June 21 in Basel, Switzerland. The event offers Magnolia users a unique forum where they can set the agenda to share their expertise and learn from each other. There will also be a series of technical workshops on June 22.

DX Days roadshow

The DX Days roadshow provides a meeting place for web, digital experience and digital marketing experts to share their experiences and challenges in creating innovative digital experiences. In addition to showcasing industry leaders from well-known brands, the events will also include topical roundtables, where attendees can discuss the biggest issues they face in e-commerce, digital experience and content management.

DX Days will kick off in Amsterdam on May 11th and will be followed by events in London, Milan and Berlin in Autumn 2017. DX Day Amsterdam will showcase the digital transformation story of Voetbal International, the country’s longest running football magazine, as well as the stories of: ZEG, Europe’s largest bicycle cooperative; Allianz Insurance and Nexperia. All of the events will offer networking opportunities to enable attendees to deepen their collaboration.

“This is the first time that we’re rolling out such an extensive event program, which replaces our annual Basel Conference this year,” said Dominik Steinacher, Chief Commercial Officer of Magnolia. “Our footprint has been expanding for many years, but we have felt a very pressing need to get closer to our customers where they are. We have really incredible brand names who are using Magnolia to create complex digital experiences, and it’s a great opportunity for them to share their stories, as well as learn from their peers.”

Unconference for the Magnolia community

Magnolia has held an unconference for many years as part of its annual conference, but now the event is ready to take off on its own. Taking place in Basel in June 21, the unconference will provide a forum for around 150 developers to set their own agenda and then work in collaboration to schedule, present and discuss technical topics with one another.

“When we changed the format of our annual events, it was extremely important that we maintain a focus on our developer community,” said Zak Greant, Magnolia’s Senior Technical Evangelist. “The unconference has always been a highlight of the year for developers and technical experts who work with Magnolia, so we’re really excited to run it as a stand-alone event that will deliver tremendous value. It also gives our community the opportunity to learn about our latest innovations and what’s coming next.”

The unconference will also include a networking event that will enable Magnolia users and clients to interact with Magnolia employees and the community.

Magnolia workshops

The workshops will take place on June 22 in Basel, making it easy for participants to attend both the unconference and the workshops. The intensive hands-on workshops will will focus on specific areas of Magnolia development.

Source: Press Release