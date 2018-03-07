Know what Black Hat SEO Services Do - Stay Away from Them

SEO services are essential for any business with an online presence, trying to sell their services and products. As there is an increased demand for SEO, there are plenty of providers offering a wide range of services to clients. However, if you are planning to hire an SEO service, it is important to be very careful and informative about choosing the ideal one for your purpose.

Choosing a good provider is essential, and it is equally important to stay away from those fraud SEO service providers too who may loot your money by showing some quick results to convince you. They may use some black-hat SEO techniques to show a hype initially, but these unsustainable strategies can not only sustain overtime but also may end up on your website getting banned by the search engines.

Doing SEO

In terms of page ranking, Google keeps on changing its algorithm from time to time to offer the best results to the users. Similarly, other search engines too upgrade their algorithms now and then to make the ranking more streamlined and accurate. Many of the internet marketing consultants employ SEO techniques to ensure better ranking on the search engine page results. However, this needed to be done correctly and lawfully to enjoy the long-term benefits of SEO.

As per the specialists of Columbus SEO company "it is very important to stay away from the unethical and illegal ‘Black Hat' SEO approaches and use only ‘White Hat' techniques for SEO."

Blackhat SEO

Everyone is with the most basic optimization strategies while building their websites like:

Titles and Alt text for the non-text content

H1, H2, H3 tags

Meta tags and descriptions,

XML sitemap to aid the Google crawlers

Appropriate title tags for web pages etc.

However, while moving forward to more advanced SEO strategies, there are, there are some approaches which will affect your website traffic and may also harm your ranking on Google SERPs. These types of SEO techniques are known as Black Hat Techniques, which is now easily spotted by the Panda and Penguin update of Google and may end up in penalties.

Black Hat SEO techniques to say away from

1. Cloaking – It is the practice of misleading the search engine crawlers by showing different content to them and taking the users to a totally different page.

2. Link exchange - This was a standard practice previous, but now link exchange end up in reducing your website ranking. Instead, you should focus on natural link building thane exchanging links with low-quality or irrelevant websites.

3. Plagiarism – Otherwise called as duplicating content, the practice of copying content from other websites is a worse black hat SEO technique, which may end up a penalty. Always try to develop unique, informative, and original content for your web pages.

4. Purchasing links – Links are an important SEO factor, and you may find plenty of offers for buying thousands of links for a few dollars. However, the Penguin update of Google is smart on finding such link buying and may penalize such practices.

5. Keyword stuffing – This too was an old-time practice, but not anymore. If your website has authority on a topic, it's fine to include as much information regarding it naturally. But, including keywords relevantly and irrelevantly everywhere on your page may instantly be recognized as spam. Understand the ideal keyword density for your content and stick to it.

Some other black hat techniques to avoid are hidden text, link farms, low-quality content, writing false content for search engines, over-optimization, etc. Stay clean and act lawfully when it comes to your SEO efforts, and you will surely start seeing the sustainable results of those efforts over time.