Java Developer Survey Reveals Increased Need for Java Productivity Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2023 — Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, released their 11th annual Java landscape survey — the 2023 Java Developer Productivity Report.

The report outlines the top tools and technologies supporting the Java ecosystem, as well as emerging trends and their impacts on overall developer productivity.

Major findings from the report detail the steady impact of microservices on Java application build and redeploy times. The growth of microservices as the solution to simplify and accelerate Java development continues to rise in popularity within the Java ecosystems. Most respondents from larger companies noted using over 21 microservices per application. Java developers continue to face large redeploy times throughout their applications, with this year’s results showing 10+ minutes as the most common redeployment time — a 6% increase from 2022.

“This year’s report shows the necessity of improving the efficiency of Java developer teams, which coincides with the increasing demand for software developers in 2023,” said Rod Cope, CTO at Perforce Software. “As organizations are seeing more pressure to accelerate time-to-market, they’ll need to further invest in their developers to help them deal with DevOps at scale — and perform faster and better.”

The report also measured the growing frustration of microservice application redeployment and start-up times. 17% of respondents reported over a 50% increase in start-up times, slightly higher than last year’s results. Larger companies are still experiencing higher redeployment times — with 65% reporting times of over five minutes per redeploy. With microservice environments expanding even more, both in size and redeploy times, there’s an increased need for Java productivity solutions like JRebel to combat these pain points.

VSCode has also become a more relevant IDE in the Java community with its increased usage amongst Java developers. With developers being forced to utilize more than one IDE, depending on applications and team requirements, it further complicates the overall development environment — making a productivity tool such as JRebel even more crucial.

“While having a microservice architecture in place is beneficial for Java applications, more and more companies are still noting an increase in start-up times for their microservices application,” said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager at JRebel by Perforce. “This is why we believe that tools like JRebel are essential to help address these obstacles and improve Java developer productivity.”