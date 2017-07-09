Jahia Names Patrick Hoffstetter as Board Member

Jahia Solutions Group, vendor of open source Digital Experience Platform today announced that seasoned digital professional, Patrick Hoffstetter, joined the company as Board member.

In his new role, Hoffstetter will leverage his deep understanding of global brands’ stake in today’s digital economy and their needs to provide compelling user experience to their audiences. As Board Member, he will bring his +25-year international experience and tenure at C-Level of global brands to help the company expand. Patrick Hofstetter stated that he was "delighted to have join the board of Jahia, impressed by the combination of best-in-class technology, customer focus and data capabilities all three being at the heart of digital transformation".

From 2011 until end of last year, Patrick Hoffstetter was the Chief Digital Officer Of Groupe Renault, where he was instrumental in the automotive group digital transformation. As one of the first French CDO, he cofounded the “eG10”, the CAC40 CDO Club and was awarded “first European CDO” in 2015.

We are delighted to see Patrick joining Jahia’s board. His extensive digital expertise and field experience will bring insights and point of views that Jahia, as an open source software vendor with a true customer centric organization, always leverages for its strategic decisions. Elie Auvray, Co-Founder and CEO of Jahia Solutions Group SA,

Before his tenure at Groupe Renault, Hoffstetter worked at Lastminute.com, the international online travel agency, as MD France and then VP Europe, at Yahoo Europe as Chief Product Officer, SFR/Vodafone as Director of Marketing and at SNCF as Director of International Strategy, to name a few.

In addition to his current consulting activities through his company Newmedia360 and as Senior Advisor at international management consulting firm Bain & Company, Hoffstetter holds several other Advisor positions, namely with France’s leading digital event Vivatech or data optimization startup uptilab and has increased his business angel activities with a portfolio of a dozen of start up namely in the digital space.