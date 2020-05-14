HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A

HUBER+SUHNER, a leading global supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions, has today launched the RADOX® HPC500; a new addition to the RADOX® high power charging portfolio. It is the world’s first cooled charging cable system that allows continuous charging at 500 Amperes even in high-temperature environments.

The HPC500 cable and connecter builds on the proven performance and design of the HPC400 family, as well as the extensive field experience and continuous innovation in cooled cable solutions for EV charging stations. Several improvements and new features make the system ready for existing and future requirements. These enhancements include continuous 500 A charging, an IP67 connector protection rating, the option of a ready-to-use metering system and replaceable contacts for longer service life.

Alongside the cooled cable system, HUBER+SUHNER has also developed a new 24 V cooling unit to increase cooling capacity and reduce operational temperatures of the power lines, enabling continuous 500 A charging at environmental temperatures of up to 50 oC.

The new plug-and-play cooling unit, which is pre-filled with coolant, fits into existing charging stations, significantly reducing installation time. The speed of both the ventilators on the heat exchanger and the coolant pump is automatically adjusted to achieve the most efficient performance, with normal operating levels requiring lower speed, significantly reducing noise level.

The features and cost-effective quality of the HPC500 make it a convenient, future-proof solution for operators. The 20% reduction in the connector weight and improved cable flexibility, compared to the previous model of the HPC system, offers easier handling for end-users.

“The improvements we have made to the complete HPC system make this a truly ground-breaking product which enables continuous charging at 500 A for the first time,” said Max Göldi, Market Manager Industry at HUBER+SUHNER. “This helps charging station operators prepare for the future with an improved return on investment.”

With HUBER+SUHNER being an important supplier of Electrify America, its HPC systems are currently installed across the States, and the company is also part of EV roll out initiatives across Europe. Having established itself as a key player in the history of HPC innovation – with its previous model enabling a charging time below 15 minutes while maintaining safe and easy handling – HUBER+SUHNER has continued to uphold its industry lead with the launch of its latest product.

