How to Use Gadgets in Marketing

Tablets, laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches play a big role in our lives. They are great solutions for a lot of issues we have. We use gadgets for communication, traveling, working out, studying, entertaining, etc. The same way your gadget can be a helpful tool in your business. Marketing develops as fast as technology does. Thus, a concrete gadget, or it's more accurate to say a concrete app can boost your business productivity and help you to become better in marketing.

Today, we're going to discuss those several really good apps you can apply in your business whenever and wherever you want. But first of all, take care of security and privacy of your private data. Install a professional VPN service on your device and only then connect to public networks. For Mac users, a great article on protecting your computer using a VPN service can be found in this article, The Best & Worst VPNs for MAC 2017 (via Bestvpnrating.com).

Best Marketing Apps for Your Business

Even if you dislike modern technologies and digital trends in general, you can't do without them in your business if want to be successful. The majority of people in our world have already used smartphones as one of the most powerful ways of doing and developing business.

My must-have apps that will definitely be handy for every business person:

Evernote. It is a note taking the app with pictures and videos. You can doubt whether a simple digital notebook can be extremely effective for your marketing. Sure, pen and paper still work, but the greatest ideas usually come to mind when we're walking down the street, or waiting in line, or something like that. In this case, Evernote will be very useful with its ability to store pictures, videos, links, etc. in one place. Buffer. Professional business people have a polished schedule. For this purpose, we recommend Buffer. It is a scheduling app to organize your professional social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), blog posts, emails, etc. Managing your social media is one of the crucial things of online marketing in 2017. With Buffer, you don't have to post all the time to share the content and get the desired result. Google Voice. Imagine having two smartphones in one. Sounds impossible? But not for Google Voice. This app allows you to require a free phone number to route your device with concrete instructions when particular people call. As a businessman, you can have your Google Voice number route to your personal smartphone. Thus, you get 2 smartphones in one. This app is also useful for replying to multiple text messages through a computer.

So, download the apps and work on the go 24/7.