How Is Transportation Technology Revolutionizing The Nutrition Sites For The Seniors?

A remarkable increase in the aging population all over the world poses various challenges for the elderly ranging from higher requirements of health, medical care, and social security. This dramatic shift has adverse effects on the age structure of most of the countries globally. It is the fact that, as people age, older primary care or assistance becomes necessary.

It is no surprise that the world population is aging drastically. With modern technology advancements, education, nutrition, and healthcare amenities, people all over the world are living longer. The proportion of the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to be 2 billion by 2050 (In 2015, it was 900 million). And as per the UN data, the older population of Asia, Europe, and America are expected to proliferate by 2030.

Other Facts About Older Adults

Today’s older adults are more diverse than previous generations.

They prefer to stay at home and restrict themselves by eating proper nutritious food and lose their desire for food. Few of them do not leave their homes due to fear or weaknesses. Their geographical world starts shrinking gradually.

Usually, they lose their ability to live independently due to fear, lack of mobility, and reduced physical activities.

Lonely people are more likely to report risky health behaviors. Their lives become vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness; which results in chronic health issues like depression, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, visual, and hearing impairment.

Here, Nutrition Sites Come Into The Picture

To meet the comprehensive needs of the older adults at their aging stage. They encourage older adults to remain social with other community members. Nutrition Sites are nothing but a resource for the entire older community to develop a social support system as well as empower them by developing a positive environment. They play a vital role in helping the elderly to provide a nutritious meal, encourage social networks, and live happily.

“The sole purpose of senior meal centers is to provide nutritious value accompanied by social enrichment which builds up seniors’ feelings of self-worth at their aging stage.”

Nutrition sites are a common platform for all individuals above the age of 60 to have an active, healthy, social, and independent life. Senior citizens visit nearby nutrition sites as individuals or in a group to enjoy meals along with other social recreational activities. Nutrition Sites are also known as Senior Centers, Senior Meal Centers or Congregate Meal Sites. They can be considered as an ideal community center to connect and engage the older adults for their well-being.

Senior Centers Offer

Resources to improve senior citizens’ health and wellness

Opportunities to connect with older adult community members

Environment to develop a positive attitude towards life

These centers are recognized by the Older Americans Act (OAA) as a community focal point to promote the well-being of senior citizens. There are well-established standards and programs administered by the Administration on Aging (AOA) to run nutrition sites successfully.

So How Transportation Technology Benefits Nutrition Sites

i) Fulfillment And Independence

Independent life depends upon the ability to perform daily routine tasks on their own. Nutrition sites can help older adult community members to live independently by integrating transportation technology solutions such as providing smartphone apps for transportation purpose and home-based food delivery service, building confidence among the seniors to live independently.

ii) Promote Safety And Security

Many seniors find the individualized service, provided by the nutrition sites more appropriate and safer for transportation, as few seniors may feel uncomfortable to get into any strangers’ car. Thus, customized technology solutions of senior sites facilitate the sense of safety and security among the senior citizens to travel from one place to another.

