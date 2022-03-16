How to Successfully Incorporate Live Chat on Your Website

Live chat adds another level to your website experience you won’t get from other types of contact forms. It puts immediate power in the hands of the user, allowing them to get in touch at any time. People are more likely to trust you if you offer live chat, too. It makes things more personal and creates additional opportunities for interaction.

Around 63% of users say they'll return to a site offering live chat. You may find you build a loyal customer base over time. The simple act of engaging users makes it more likely they’ll come back even if they initially bounce away. People seek a positive customer service experience, and live chat adds to the possibility.

How can you successfully incorporate live chat on your website? There are several things you can do to make this option a positive one for all parties involved. Here are our top tips to perfect this customer experience.

1. Make It Easy to Find

Is your live chat in a location where customers can easily find it? Many websites choose a sticky feature where a live chat experience icon follows them down the page. Users can easily find the button and engage an agent in a discussion anywhere they navigate.

You’ve probably noticed most sites put their live chat box in the lower right of the page, but above the fold. You won’t find a set rule about where to place it, but knowing what users expect helps create a positive first impression on potential leads.

2. Be Open and Warm

Even if you use a bot to engage users in the initial stages of discussion, the way you word messages makes a difference. For example, the bot can ask, “Do you have any questions for me?” Let users know you’re happy to talk about anything and you’ll get those questions they are a little afraid to ask. You’ll be able to overcome objections and close more sales.

Around 78% of consumers rate their live chat experience favorably. A big reason is that most companies look at users' common questions and share information openly.

3. Train Live Agents

Using a bot works for basic frequently asked questions, but there comes a point where a human must step in to problem-solve or personalize the experience. Train your staff in your customer service policies.

Any live agent should understand return policies and when they can stretch them to accommodate an irate customer. What is the attitude your live agents should have toward them? For most businesses, treating people well is a vital part of the experience.

At the same time, give your agents enough freedom to develop creative solutions. Not every problem is the same, and thinking outside the box without fear of company reprisal allows customer service to ensure everyone has an excellent experience.

4. Gather Information

Your live chat service allows you to gather information from site visitors and convert them into leads. People are more likely to share an email and a first name during a chat.

Don’t ask for more information than you need. Keep it short and simple so the user is willing to share the data with you. For example, gather the first name and email to initiate the live chat. You can then have your agent ask if the company can contact them in the future. Never blindside your customers with marketing messages.

5. Share Hours

If you’ll only have live agents during business hours, state clearly when live chat is available. You could also point out that your bot can answer many questions but more detailed responses may come via email within 24 hours.

Upgrade your live chat to a 24/7 endeavor when you can afford it. People shop all hours. You can even use services you pay only when a live agent is engaged. You can still have someone available without a full-time salary if traffic is low during certain hours.

6. Reduce Response Time

Strive to respond immediately to any live chat questions. Every good salesperson knows that once a lead walks away, they may never return. The odds are not in your favor once someone leaves your store, booth or website. People may intend to return, but life has many distractions.

Instead, work hard to get them to click on the live chat and engage while they are on your page. Add some flashing animation to your button. Pop up a box when the user hovers over the exit button or after so many seconds. See if they’d like some one-on-one help. People may still bounce away, but you’ll up your conversion rates and grab some of them as leads.

Should You Add Live Chat?

A live chat experience is an inexpensive way to improve customer service on your website. Add the feature, program some FAQs into a bot and let the software do some of the work for you. Customers appreciate the option, and just knowing it’s there can build trust.

Anything you can automate helps free up your time for closing sales, so invest enough to create a positive live chat experience for your users. It’s never too early to add live chat, and the cost-effectiveness will reduce the load on your phone support agents. That way, you can respond to customers’ needs quickly and efficiently, prompting more sales and positive word-of-mouth.