How to Identify a Scam Call

In today's fast-paced business environment, professionals are constantly bombarded with phone calls, emails and messages. Scam calls have become a growing concern, targeting companies with increasing sophistication. There are many ways to identify them and protect businesses from potential threats.

Recognize Suspicious Caller Behavior

Understanding common scammer tactics is the first step in safeguarding businesses. Here are some typical behaviors organizations should watch out for:

High-Pressure Tactics

Scammers often use high-pressure tactics to create a sense of urgency. They might claim there's an urgent payment request or emergency problem with certain business accounts. Legitimate companies, especially financial institutions, rarely demand immediate action over the phone without prior warning.

Evasive Answers

Scammers tend to be evasive when asked for detailed information about their company or the reason for the call. They might provide vague answers or redirect the conversation. A legitimate caller should be able to provide clear and concise details about their identity and the purpose of their call.

Be Cautious With Personal and Financial Information

Scammers often aim to extract personal or financial information through various methods, including voice phishing, which manipulates users into divulging sensitive information via voice communication. In 2022, 71% of organizations reported experiencing such attacks.

Here are precautions businesses can take to prevent this:

Never Share Sensitive Information

Legitimate companies will not ask for sensitive information, such as passwords, Social Security numbers or credit card details, over the phone. Entrepreneurs should always err on the side of caution and not share such information unless they are sure of the caller’s identity.

Confirm Through Multiple Channels

When sensitive information is on the line, the receiver should tell the person on the other end that they will call back using official contact information. Additionally, it’s good practice for businesses to confirm any requests by reaching out through diferent communication channels, like email or official websites.

Utilize Technology to Block and Report Scam Calls

Technology can be a powerful ally in preventing scam calls. Here are some tools and methods businesses should consider:

Use Call-Blocking Software

Executives can use call-blocking software and services to filter out potential scam calls. Many phone systems and apps offer features to identify and block suspicious numbers automatically.

Report Scam Calls

Reporting scam calls to authorities can help combat this issue. In the United States, consumers can contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Many countries have similar agencies and reporting mechanisms.

Educate Team Members

Fraudulent texts cost American consumers $330 million in 2022. This staggering figure underscores the pervasive and costly nature of scams and highlights the importance of awareness and education in identifying such fraudulent activities. Business professionals and their teams must remain vigilant and informed to protect their personal and organizational assets from similar threats.

Here are ways business leaders can keep their staff informed and vigilant:

Regular Training

Business leaders should conduct regular training sessions on recognizing and responding to scam calls. They should use real-life examples and simulations to help teammates identify and handle potential scam situations effectively.

Clear Reporting Procedures

Businesses should establish clear procedures for reporting suspected scam calls within their organization. Leaders should encourage staff to report any suspicious calls immediately so appropriate actions can be taken.

Recognize Red Flags in Call Content

The content of the call can often provide clues to its legitimacy. Professionals should remain vigilant for the following red flags:

Unsolicited Offers

Business leaders should be wary of unsolicited offers, especially those that seem too good to be true. Scammers often promise high investment returns or free services to lure their targets.

Threatening Language

Scammers might use threatening language to get you to act immediately, such as claiming that an individual will be arrested or a business will face severe consequences if something is not complied with promptly. Legitimate companies do not typically communicate in such a manner.

Verify Caller Identity

One of the most reliable ways to identify a scam call is to verify the caller's identity. Here’s how:

Use Official Contact Information

Instead of using the details provided during the call, business professionals should look up the company's official contact information through its website or trusted directories. Then, they should call the company back using these verified numbers to confirm legitimacy.

Watch Out for Caller ID Spoofing

Scammers can manipulate caller ID information to make it appear that the call is from a legitimate source. This practice, known as spoofing, can be particularly deceptive. Executives should cross-check the caller’s information and ask questions that only a legitimate representative would know the answers to.

Stay Informed About Common Scams

Scammers continuously evolve their tactics. Aside from staying informed about the latest scam trends, here’s how business owners can stay one step ahead:

Follow Trusted Sources

Professionals should regularly check updates from trusted sources, such as government agencies, cybersecurity firms and industry associations. Websites like the FTC and the FCC provide valuable information on current scam trends.

Participate in Industry Groups

Executives should join industry groups and forums where others share their experiences and tips on dealing with scams. Networking with peers can provide insights into emerging threats and effective countermeasures.

Combat Scam Calls

Identifying and avoiding scam calls is an essential skill for business professionals. They should take action to safeguard their operations from potential threats to ensure safety.