How Employers Should Respond to Workplace Injuries

Workplace injuries are bound to happen from time to time, even in the most controlled of circumstances. The problem caused by these injuries can be seen from many different perspectives, yet, it always ends up unfavorably for the employee. First of all, it causes physical harm that’s hard to compensate materially, it may prevent one from performing their duties, which further puts one in a bad spot. Finally, it may cause some emotional trauma, which shouldn’t be downplayed in significance. Nevertheless, the repercussions for an employer may be quite bad, as well.

First of all, they have to pay a satisfactory compensation. Second, they might be sued over the probability that the accident happened due to their negligence. The outcome of the latter may be so devastating that you have to shut down your business as the direct result of the lawsuit. To avoid all of this, you need to respond to workplace injuries in the best manner possible and here are some tips on how you can do just that.

Understand most common work injuries

Before we even start, it’s important that you understand what kind of injuries often happen in the workplace. For instance, slip, trip and fall injuries may happen even without your fault, yet, if the scaffold or a high traversable place isn’t secured or a slippery floor isn’t marked, this could be interpreted as your fault.

Vehicle accidents that come as a result of poor vehicle maintenance or your failure to fix an issue you’ve been warned about are your fault, while the accident caused by the lack of attention from a person behind the wheels is not. Repetitive motion injuries most commonly happen in the manufacturing industry, while even office workers may suffer from inadequate seating options and harm to their eyesight that comes from inadequate light.

Finally, machine entanglement happens mostly in manufacturing, as well. Still, with a proper manual of safe conduct and encouragement to your employees to follow through with a near miss reporting system, you have a chance of avoiding most of these issues altogether.

Seek medical attention

The absolutely first thing you need to keep in mind when an employee gets injured is that their immediate safety comes as your first priority. If an employee develops a permanent disability as the result of an injury or all of this ends in an even worst scenario, you’ll have a poor consolation in the cognition that you did all you could to cover your company from a legal standpoint. To make the best course of action even more apparent, we should state that a failure to provide your employee with the immediate medical attention is definitely an offense you’ll come to answer for in the future.

Contact legal aid and file a report

The next step you have to follow is to file a report of the injury, yet, this is not a simple thing to do. First of all, the sooner you file the report the more valid it will appear, however, the proper form of the report matters as much as it’s timely filing. Insurance companies tend to be quite meticulous when it comes to studying these reports, seeing as how it’s in their direct financial interest to reject your demand.

This is why, prior to making a final version of the report, you should always look for experienced personal injury lawyers and ask for their opinions. These people have seen more than enough of these claims, which means that they will instantly recognize a potentially problematic section. This will give you a unique opportunity to fix the situation before you allow it to ever become a problem.

Welcome the employee back

The last thing you have to keep in mind is that refusing to accept an employee back into your service after they were injured performing tasks for your company is a trend that must come back to haunt you. Think about it, even if you were at fault, your loyal employee may not have an interest in pressing charges but by refusing to take them back you might infuriate them or even force their hand. Some employees take these employees back but with a slightly reduced paycheck, due to the fact that they can no longer work the same hours or perform at the same capacity as before. If their salary drops below 80 percent of its original value, they might still be eligible to file a lawsuit.

In conclusion

At the end of the day, it turns out that just being humane and conscientious might be enough to protect you from the bulk of these unjustified claims. Courts don’t always favor the employee, despite the tendency of some media to portray things this way. Nonetheless, your two greatest allies in protecting yourself legally in this situation is to A) invest heavily in prevention and B) act in time.