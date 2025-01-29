How to Effectively Manage Employees Resistant to Feedback

Feedback is critical for professional development. However, constructive criticism can be a tough pill to swallow for some employees. Although your intentions are good and will enable growth, you may be met with resistance, defensiveness and dismissal. Unfortunately, when an employee pushes back against feedback, it can impact the company's success and tarnish team morale.

It’s up to you as a manager to explore why some workers demonstrate resistance to feedback. A high level of emotional intelligence (EQ) is necessary to reach them effectively and develop solutions.

The Power of Empathy in the Workplace

Empathetic leadership is about realizing and understanding other people's experiences while providing emotional support to improve their comfort and safety.

Many leaders lack EQ and must master the skill over time. In fact, 78% recognize the importance of empathy, but only 47% think their companies have implemented it effectively. Yet, empathy is invaluable when it comes to managing employees who resist feedback.

According to one study, an empathetic leader greatly influences an innovative and creative workplace culture. Likewise, results suggest some workers respond better to empathetic leadership, improving their career adaptability. This is especially true for those who demonstrate high uncertainty avoidance — discomfort in unknown situations and needing guidance or directives.

In another study, 90% of respondents highlighted a correlation between having high EQ and being a top-ranking employee. EQ also impacts 58% of employees' decision-making and performance in the workplace.

6 Tips for Conveying Constructive Feedback

You've likely been in a position of receiving feedback and needing to apply it for skills development, so you know where the employee is coming from. You can use the following strategies to approach team members who resist feedback empathetically.

1. Understand Why They're Resistant

Understanding why an employee resists feedback is critical to seeing the situation from their perspective. Reasons they might push back include:

Feeling threatened or insecure

Negative past experiences with harsh criticism or micromanagement

Misunderstandings due to communication barriers

Fear of failure and making mistakes

Having little trust in management

Lack of clarity about performance expectations

The need for resources and support to improve

Once you know what's keeping an employee from embracing constructive criticism, you can modify your practice to address your concerns more effectively.

2. Build Trust

Building a trusting relationship with a resistant employee will make them feel more comfortable when receiving feedback. Of course, cultivating trust takes time, so you must integrate it into your management style daily.

Openly communicating with your team is the most effective method for building trust. Always be transparent about goals and expectations so employees feel more confident.

It's also essential to encourage candid conversations while actively listening to them when they speak. Be consistent in your decision-making, provide timely feedback and follow through on promises to demonstrate reliability.

3. Provide Support and Resources

The business landscape is evolving. For example, 90% of organizations now offer hybrid workweeks — a welcome change for those who value flexibility. However, this has complicated on-site and at-home workspaces, leaving many flustered and seeking assistance in this new workplace landscape.

A staff member who seems resistant to feedback might not feel adequately supported. For example, remote processes and computer programs might confuse them, assistance may seem out of reach, or they could feel they’re missing out on collaborative opportunities. These same issues can also arise in the office.

Workers may wonder how they can improve if they’re unsure of what they’re doing. If that’s the case, you have an excellent opportunity to deliver additional training and resources. Provide video modules, readings or hands-on activities to help them boost their performance. Host video conferences or brief in-person team meetings regularly to share ideas and ask questions. These measures will enhance people’s confidence and motivate them to embrace and implement the feedback you offer.

4. Encourage Self-Reflection

A resistant employee may feel more empowered by analyzing their own work independently, uncovering their strengths and focusing on areas for improvement. Giving them autonomy will make them feel more accountable for their professional development.

Self-awareness can lead to greater motivation, productivity and engagement. Individuals may also choose to set their own goals aligned with the company's objectives separately from the feedback they receive. Overall, employees who reflect are more inclined to achieve personal and professional success in the long term.

5. Celebrate Progress

Even minor improvements are worth acknowledging and celebrating, especially when managing an employee resistant to change. Encouragement can boost their morale and empower them to continue growing.

According to a Gallup and Workhuman survey, quality recognition has five pillars, including fulfilling the worker's recognition expectations, authenticity and personalization. About 55% of employees say they don't receive recognition at all. However, those who receive it for four of the five pillars are nine times more likely to feel engaged in their work.

You can recognize employees by praising their achievements publicly during team meetings, in company-wide emails or in workplace newsletters as a featured spotlight story. Hosting a team lunch, happy hour or outing is another way to celebrate team members’ hard work. Of course, you could also deliver personalized rewards, such as extra paid time off or gift cards.

6. Develop EQ Skills

If you want an employee to embrace feedback and make changes, you'll also need to put in the work. Developing EQ will significantly impact your ability to manage those who resist constructive criticism.

You can achieve a higher level of empathy by reflecting on your feelings, biases and triggers and how they tend to impact interactions with employees. Learning to regulate emotions will also help you respond in a kind, calm and transparent manner.

Empathy requires putting yourself in the other person's shoes, so practice viewing experiences from diverse perspectives. Mastering active listening and identifying nonverbal cues will also make conversations smoother.

Inspire Professional Growth With Empathy

Managers set the tone for the workplace. If you want your team to embrace feedback as an opportunity for growth, you must demonstrate respect and a commitment to helping employees succeed individually. Reframe feedback from a critique of their performance to a path for them to become the best professional they can be.