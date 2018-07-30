Episerver Named a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalisation Engines

Company Positioned Furthest on the Completeness of Vision Axis Overall by the Leading Research and Advisory Firm

London, UK – July 30, 2018 -- Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, today announced its recognition as a Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Personalisation Engines.”[1] Gartner analysed Episerver among 17 other vendors. The company was placed the furthest on the completeness of vision axis overall. The report, which is the first of its kind from Gartner, states that “marketing leaders can use this research to identify and evaluate personalisation solutions suited to their goals.”

Episerver Personalisation, a comprehensive suite of products delivered via the intelligent cloud, combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioural analytics to provide deep customer insights and individualised recommendations for digital content, commerce, and marketing experiences. Episerver’s advanced machine learning algorithms improve over time, adapting to customer behaviour and intent to quickly increase conversions, engagement and average order values. Episerver credits a highly scalable cloud platform, as well as proven dedication to its customers’ success, for its inclusion in the report.

“Episerver’s Personalisation suite mitigates the burden traditionally placed on marketers and merchandisers who simply don’t have the time to build all of the engagement rules needed to deliver highly personalised customer experiences, through extensive autonomous personalisation capabilities – freeing them up to focus on more strategic and creative opportunities,” said James Norwood, CMO and EVP Strategy at Episerver. “We believe our commitment to help our customers to deliver intelligent mass individualisation at scale, for every step of their customer’s digital journey, through our unified digital experience platform reflects in our positioning as furthest on the completeness of vision axis in this report.”

Earlier this year, Episerver launched Episerver Advance and Episerver Insight to round out its personalisation suite. Powered by cognitive AI, Episerver Advance allows organisations to automatically sequence highly relevant and individualised content to visitors across digital channels. Episerver Insight draws on behavioural data stored in Episerver’s customer data platform (CDP) to provide marketers and merchandisers with rich customer journey analysis and persistent visitor intelligence to further support the delivery of personalised experiences.

The Episerver Personalisation suite also includes Episerver Personalised Find for AI-based individual search rankings, Episerver Reach for event trigger-based messaging, such as personalised email, SMS and push notifications, and Episerver Perform for personalised product recommendations.

With a global partner ecosystem of more than 880 digital agencies and systems integrators, Episerver supports the onboarding and delivery of its personalisation suite for clients across industries.

