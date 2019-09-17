Episerver named a challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for digital commerce

The company is one of three software vendors recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms and Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines this year

London, UK Sept. 17, 2019 – Just one-in-five online consumers (20 percent) say all of their online purchases are pre-planned according a global survey from Episerver™. Companies offering frictionless experiences for both consumers and business buyers on the web stand the best chance of giving visitors, who were just planning to browse, a reason to order. The data indicates many factors can, however, stop the sale whether it is inadequate content or commerce functionality, a lack of personalization or insufficient product search – requiring organizations to prioritize digital experience technologies helping the end-user experience, not hurting it.

Episerver is one of only three vendors to appear in each of these digital-experience focused evaluations in 2019: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce (a challenger), Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management (a leader), Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (a visionary) and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines (a challenger).

The newest report, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce recognizes Episerver as a challenger for the third consecutive year, improving its position and the ability to execute and complete vision axes compared to the previous year.

“Today’s customers expect a degree of invisible guidance as they transact with a brand but also want to have the freedom to drive their own outcomes,” said Justin Anovick, chief product officer at Episerver. “Episerver gets out of the marketer and merchandiser’s way so they can easily orchestrate customer experiences that will do just that and more.

“We believe our position as a challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and our placements in the Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms and Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines reinforce our ideal combination of seamlessly integrated tools – enabling organizations to scale their businesses to the next level without being bogged down tech obstacles and overhead.”

To provide organizations with the most up-to-date capabilities to keep up with customer demand, Episerver delivers product updates on a continuous release cycle by delivering new features every week for users to implement at their preferred cadence. Some of the notable commerce updates over summer 2019 included improved commerce reporting and customer service capabilities.

Continuous Customer Service: Customers seek the same service regardless of where they are interacting. A new dashboard helps more intuitively manage customer info and orders by providing a customer-centric view for each channel, so customer service representatives (CSRs) never have to deny a request or advise the customer to use another channel to accomplish their goal. CSRs can manage orders and fulfillment with the ability to apply promotions or discounts and contact customers directly for follow up.

Customer-Focused Analytics: Marketers and merchandisers can now easily share insights with their colleagues to inform decision-making and improve the customer experience. Other highlights include improved commerce reporting such as through Power Bi Embedded capabilities, enhanced visitor groups filtering in Episerver Campaign, and advanced client and operating system tracking.

