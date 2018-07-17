Endace Expands Fusion Partner Program

AUSTIN, Texas — July 17, 2018 — Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording, playback and analytics hosting, today announced further expansion to its Fusion Partner Program —opening a dedicated partner testing lab and increasing the partner team to handle continued growth in the Fusion Partner Program. Endace has already announced partnerships with a number of leading vendors including BluVector, Cisco, Dynatrace, Idappcom and Plixer in recent months, and is working with additional partners for announcements in the near future.

By deploying their chosen analytics solutions on the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform, customers can consolidate hardware to reduce cost and dramatically reduce the time required to install new analytics solutions. New capabilities can be deployed in software, on demand, without the need for new hardware. The success of the Fusion program has been driven by enthusiastic support, by both customers and vendor partners, for Endace’s open, common platform approach to network security and performance analytics.

The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform combines 100% accurate, high-speed packet capture with the ability to host security and performance analytics solutions from Endace’s Fusion Partners and a wide variety of open-source tools and customers’ applications. Workflow integration allows SecOps, DevOps and NetOps analysts to click on an alert in the analytics tools and go directly to the related packet data, where it can be examined and investigated using EndaceProbe’s built-in EndaceVision and EndacePackets. The tight connection between alerts and related packet-level evidence enables definitive root cause analysis and rapid, accurate response to security threats and performance issues using a common workflow.

“The Endace Fusion Partner Program basically frees SecOps, DevOps and NetOps teams from the traditional model of deploying functions as dedicated hardware appliances. It gives them agility to respond to changing requirements and deploy new capabilities without having to rip-and-replace the underlying hardware layer,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace. “And, by adding accurate, recorded history of network activity, they can replay historical traffic to hosted analytics tools for powerful, back-in-time analysis – further enhancing their agility.”

Endace Fusion partners also benefit from this open common platform approach. Solutions can be deployed on demand for trials and proof-of-concept projects, which enables partner to quickly demonstrate ability to add value in a customer’s existing environment without requiring complex hardware deployments.

Endace’s new Partner Lab is based in Austin, Texas for joint solution demonstrations and integration testing of partner applications on the EndaceProbe platform.