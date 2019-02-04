Digital Government Survey: Increasing the Quality of Citizen User Experience Is App Developer’s Top Goal

LONDON — 2nd April 2019 — OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code rapid application development, today announced the results of a new Digital Government Survey. The research, conducted in partnership with IDG, revealed that the top priority of application developers at state and local government agencies is improving the quality of the citizen experience (46 percent), followed by reducing the cost of service delivery (42 percent).

Other top priorities include improving data security (42 percent), providing better access to data and information (40 percent), and increasing the speed of service delivery (38 percent).

“The survey results clearly show that developers in government agencies need tools and processes to help them create positive user experiences while also keeping a lid on costs,” said Mike Hughes, product evangelist at OutSystems. “A low-code approach to application development accomplishes both goals. It allows teams with limited resources to rapidly meet the needs of their users while providing a consistently high-quality, secure user experience.”

Organisations that use OutSystems can build applications up to 10 times faster using pre-built components with proven reliability instead of coding everything from the ground up. This enables departments with limited resources to stretch budgets and personnel to service other priorities. They can free up staff to help citizens who truly require personalised service and allow IT teams to devote more time to innovation.

OutSystems government customers have used the low-code platform to drive positive results in their communities. The City of Oakland, California saved $1 million within one year, enabling the city to accelerate delivery of numerous applications that serve Oakland’s 412,000 citizens. Additionally, a single developer at the City of Shawnee, Kansas modernised 30 apps for the city’s 66,000 residents in just a year with the help of the OutSystems platform – shortening the time significantly from what it would have taken using conventional development methods.

To learn more, read the full copy of Accelerating Digital Government With Low-Code Development.