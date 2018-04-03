ConsumerAcquisition.com Launches Shutterstock Collection Within Custom Ad Creation Marketplace

ConsumerAcquisition.com, a Facebook Marketing Partner, announced a few days ago that Shutterstock’s library of over 180 million images and videos will now be available through its Creative Marketplace. Starting today, advertisers can access Shutterstock’s content through a unified marketplace and tap into professional video editors, designers and ad copywriters to generate custom ad creative for Facebook, Instagram and Google’s universal app campaigns.

Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “Shutterstock’s content library will greatly enhance our Creative Marketplace offering and allow us to grow our partnerships with major brands as they look to create high-performance ad creative at scale. Advertisers need to quickly replace fatigued ads and discover new winners in order to maintain a profitable return on ad spend (ROAS), and Shutterstock’s vast video and image collection combined with our resources for generating ad creative is a key offering that we can now provide through our Creative Marketplace.”

Shutterstock images and videos now available through Consumer Acquisition’s proprietary Creative Marketplace is expected enable creative innovation at scale. The marketplace connects advertisers with a global network of video editors, designers and ad copywriters that develop branded content iterations for the fast-paced ad market of today. Advertisers simply write a creative brief or collaborate with a concierge service for brief writing and creative management, and then receive videos, images and ad copy ready for testing. After running selected ad creatives on Facebook or Google platforms, performance reports automatically identify poor performers and recommend new ad creative launches. Additionally, the Creative Marketplace offers enhanced reporting capabilities by rolling up data across creatives elements and drilling down to uncover meaningful insights and robust ad building capabilities.

About Consumer Acquisition

Founded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition is a badged Facebook and Google Marketing Partner that offers the world’s first end-to-end user acquisition platform with a Creative Marketplace for Google and Facebook, AI-powered automation and action-based reporting for Facebook Advertisers. The company has acquired over 100 million app installs and leads for Glu Mobile, Checkout51, EBATES, Lucktastic, TubiTV and many others.