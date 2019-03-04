Confirmit Honored with Tech Culture Award

NEW YORK, NY, 3 April, 2019 — Confirmit announced today that TMCnet has recognized the company in the third annual Tech Culture Awards. The Tech Culture Awards recognizes the best-of-the-best work cultures within the technology sector, highlighting organizations that are committed to continuously improving the work-life balances of their employees.

As a seasoned technology business, Confirmit offers the stable and secure environment of a well-established company while retaining the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a fast-moving company. Employees work closely together, despite being based in several offices around the world, the company offers an excellent working culture, strong career development opportunities and the ability to make a real impact in the organization and with clients.

“At Confirmit, we’re very proud of our culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing,” said Heidi Brumbach, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources, Confirmit. “We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts in cultivating a flexible and enriching environment that promotes employee development and encourages innovation. Our collaborative approach internally has been proven time and time again to deliver top-notch service and reliable guidance to our customers.”

“The mission of these Tech Culture Awards is quite simple,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet. “We have surveyed and selected companies who are looking for the best and brightest tech talent and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture. Confirmit has demonstrated that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance.”

The complete list of Tech Culture Award winners can be found here.