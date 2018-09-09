Are You a Digital Marketer? Here are 5 Features to Identify When Searching For the Best Reporting Software for Your Clients

Digital marketing is an amazing frontier with numerous opportunities for growth and expansion. If you are in the digital marketing space, then there’s no doubt that you’re aware of the constant need to keep your clients updated on the progress and results of the various marketing strategies that you have helped them to develop. For instance, Google AdWords is one of the most widespread methods of digital marketing which allows your client to reach an immense audience all over the world. According to statistics provided on NetMarketShare.com, Google owns 71.98% of the search engine market share. This makes Google the largest and most widely used search engine in the world. Hence, by using Google AdWords in digital marketing, you are enabling your clients to access an endless world of possibilities.

However, in order to keep track of the progress achieved as a result of the various marketing methods, it is important for you to have the right reporting software, which will make your work much easier. Here are some tips on how to select the best software:

1. Choose a system with custom dashboards

When hunting for suitable software, you should always search to find one that has customizable dashboards which can be tailored to suit your individual client’s needs and preferences. ReportGarden'sAdWords reporting dashboards are well-known for being attractive and fully customizable. You will have access to a large number of templates which will enable you to create amazing custom dashboards.

2. Select a system that is efficient

In Google AdWords reporting, presenting accurate data is crucial to the client has a clear understanding of the impact of the marketing methods used. For this reason, it is very important for you to select software that provides real-time results that will provide your clients with the right information that they need to help them to improve their marketing strategies.

3. Find an affordable option

Depending on the number of clients that you have, be sure to select affordable software. However, remember that the cheapest option is not always the best option. Rather, you should do your best to find the best quality at a reasonable price.

4. It should be easy to understand

Majority of people are unable to decipher huge piles of raw statistical data. Hence, it would be beneficial for you to find suitable software that is easy to operate, and that generates reports in a simple manner. This ensures that your clients can clearly understand the information being conveyed.

5. It should be time-saving

As a digital marketer, the main reason why you are seeking to find reporting software is so that you can save valuable time and money that would’ve been spent doing the reports manually. In order to fully enjoy this benefit, you should select software with an easy setup and flawless operations. It should also be able to produce different types of reports depending on the client’s unique needs.

Image Source:- Pixabay