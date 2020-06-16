Ada Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

New York, 16 June, 2020 – Ada, the health company behind the leading AI-powered assessment technology, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Ada is creating a new digital frontdoor to personalized health, bringing together global medical knowledge with a uniquely powerful AI approach to help people actively manage their health and support health providers, systems, governments and organizations to deliver quality, effective care.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and Co-founder Daniel Nathrath of Ada will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Ada will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Ada to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Ada and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the World Economic Forum and join this diverse group of industry leaders in tackling our most pressing global challenges,” said Ada’s CEO Daniel Nathrath. “The team at Ada is dedicated to using our technology and expertise to support better health outcomes for all. Healthcare is undergoing a massive transformation, and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogue on how innovation can enable a future where everyone has access to the healthcare they need.”

This year’s cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

