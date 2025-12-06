5 of the Most Surprising Security Threats Your Business Is Probably Ignoring

Uncover the hidden technology-based vulnerabilities in your business you might be overlooking and learn how to protect against them.

Small-business owners have likely read about using a firewall for their websites, installing antivirus software on computers and insisting on strong passwords. However, the most serious security threats may not come from where you think they will. Sometimes, everyday risks pose the biggest danger.

In addition to the massive technological changes with artificial intelligence (AI), criminals look for any slight advantage to gain access to data or your physical location. Here are some hidden areas you might not have considered before and how to secure them today.

1. Digital Displays

One investigation found that hackers targeted 1.3 million smart TV boxes in 2024. Although individuals owned some of them, many businesses used the same models. From retail stores showing the latest arrivals to restaurants displaying their menu to offices sharing company news, displays appear in nearly every industry.

Unfortunately, they can also allow hackers to add their own messaging, which can be embarrassing and potentially damaging to you and your employees. Cybercriminals exploit known vulnerabilities in the operating system and gain access. They can then show inappropriate content or use built-in cameras and microphones to access private conversations.

Turn off Wi-Fi access to protect your network and TV. You can always use a guest network with limited accessibility when needed. You should also complete any firmware updates to ensure you have the latest security. Upgrade to a newer model if your unit is so old that the firmware is no longer supported.

2. Third-Party Vendors

Consider the people who enter or have access to your building when you aren’t around. While it may not be common, a cleaning crew could arrive with a USB drive or device to steal data or upload malicious software. People in charge of vending machines can also pose a risk.

What can you do to protect your data? Start by creating policies around third-party vendors. People should never have unmonitored access. If they need to enter the building when everyone else is gone, install cameras and security checkpoints so you know who is coming and going and when.

In addition, you can add USB-blocking software that prevents people from plugging in new devices. You can also offer training to inform employees of the potential and ask them to alert you to any concerning activity, such as entering the office and finding their computer running when they know they shut it off.

3. Printers

Today's printers connect to Wi-Fi and can present an unintended backdoor into your network. Cybercriminals know you may not have updated your printer's firmware, so they'll try to connect and get into the system through any open door.

Although 33% of IT leaders felt confident their printing infrastructure was protected against cyberthreats, 74% had data losses because of unsecured policies. Once logged into the printer, criminals can grab previously printed documents that might include sensitive information and gain access to logins to emails and more, giving them additional entry points into your network.

You can close access by changing the default administrative login credentials, updating firmware, isolating printers on a subnet or VLAN, and turning off unused ports.

4. Security Cameras

Security cameras can protect your business, but unfortunately, they can also expose you to cybersecurity incidents. The more affordable IP cameras hook into your network and use your Wi-Fi. They arrive with already outdated firmware and default settings that are easy to hack.

For on-site security, most businesses install a camera and alarm system. Something that keeps you safe shouldn't expose you to additional risks. Imagine a hacker accessing a view of your office and seeing everything you do, including passwords you type into your computer.

Secure the hardware with firmware updates and change default logins. Rather than buying consumer-based products, seek those made specifically for business use. Put them on a separate network from your sensitive data.

5. Forgotten Users

Another security threat that is easy to miss is adding users to your accounts and not removing them when they no longer need access. For example, you hire a summer intern and give them login credentials. They leave in the fall to return to college, but their account stays in limbo. Even if the intern would never intentionally harm your company, they may expose the access information to someone unwittingly.

Former employees may also be disgruntled and use their old logins or backend entry points to damage your company’s reputation and processes. Imagine discovering that your entire customer database was leaked in a breach. Ex-staff members stole data and scrubbed your system of all information. You now must try to repair the damage from old backups if they are still available.

Create a policy to remove inactive users every few months. If someone needs access again, you can create a forced password reset or add multifactor authentication procedures to ensure they can prove who they are.

Avoid Overlooked Threats Turning Into Problems

It's easy to guard your small business from obvious dangers. However, invisible threats can be just as highly damaging. Whether you forget people could access your network through the printer you rarely use or you left former users on the rolls, the vulnerabilities can wreak havoc on your security.

Once a hacker enters your system, you must do damage control. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to prevent cybercriminals from harming your company. Audit what's in place, review who is accessing your systems and secure any weak areas before they become serious issues.