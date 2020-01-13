10ZiG Cutting-Edge Thin & Zero Client Series with Optional Port-on-Foot and Dual DisplayPort 4K at 60Hz Premiering Today at Citrix Summit

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – 10ZiG Technology® is debuting its new, cutting-edge 6000q Thin & Zero Client Series endpoints featuring Dual DisplayPort 4K at 60Hz, optional Port-on-Foot for extended configuration, and optional fiber at Citrix Summit/Orlando today. This workhorse of a Client gets the job done with exceptional power, speed, and performance, along with an array of connectivity in a power-class small form factor. The 10ZiG 6000q Series (Thin Client) and 6048q Series (Zero Client) is available with PeakOS™ (Linux), Windows 10 IoT, and NOS™ (Zero) supporting VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft – Blast Extreme, PCoIP, HDX, RDP, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more.

Aside from the numerous hardware features including several USB ports and USB Type C, an external dual antenna wireless option, and 1 x DDR4 SO-DIMM, what makes this workhorse really work in a VDI environment is its Intel J4105 Quad Core Processor, as well as The 10ZiG Manager™ – the free 10ZiG software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses for extraordinary centralized management and deployment.

Says 10ZiG CTO Kevin Greenway, “What makes this new 6000q Series debut different is just that – the 10ZiG difference. Our sole focus is Thin & Zero Client development, which gives us the edge to be able to respond to market demands, customer needs, and protocol updates and compatibility. That is one big reason why customers like us. Our Citrix Partners and customers can see that at Citrix Summit today at booth #502. The device is very well thought out, responsive, and our centralized software brings it all together with ease of use and time management. We’re definitely ‘Citrix-Ready’ for the Summit!”

6000q Thin & Zero Client Series Feature Summary