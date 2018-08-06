Winners of the 2018 North American Employee Engagement Awards Announced
- The 16 winners include: Cisco, Events DC, Sanofi Pasteur, Tata Consultancy Services, Caesars Entertainment, State of Michigan, Baylor Scott & White Health and Chili’s Grill & Bar
- The victorious were announced yesterday at the annual Employee Engagement Conference in Chicago
Chicago - June 08, 2018 - The winners of the North American Employee Engagement Awards, in association with Maritz Motivation Solutions, are announced today. Presented at the ‘sold-out’ North American Employee Engagement Conference in Chicago yesterday, the Employee Engagement Awards honour those organizations that put workforce engagement at the heart of their business strategy. This year’s winners demonstrate that Employee Engagement is now central to organizations in almost every field of endeavour. They span government, hospitality, healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals, retail, service companies and transport.
Founder and CEO, Matt Manners, said: “Congratulations to all our winners. Every year the standard just gets higher. This year the judges were impressed by the very high level of proof for the outcomes of engagement programmes. It was great to see that one winner - the State of Michigan - was inspired to enter this year after attending last year’s conference.”
The EE Awards moves next to Sydney for the Australian and New Zealand Employee Engagement Conference and Awards. This year it will be held at The Sydney Cricket Ground on November 15, 2018. Entries open on June 21, 2018 and will close on September 7, 2018. Entry forms are available here: https://anzeeawards.awardstage.com/.
The full list of 2018 North American winners are as follows:
- Employee Engagement Company of the Year Award
- Winner - Events DC
- Professional of the Year Award
- Winner - Chris Snow - Caesars Entertainment
- Highly Commended - Lauren Willis - American Advisors Group
- Reward & Recognition Award
- Winner - Events DC
- Highly Commended - Sysco Corporation
- Internal Communications Award
- Winner - BroadSoft
- Highly Commended - Alorica
- Employer Brand Award
- Winner - Cisco
- Highly Commended – Collette
- Government Agency Award
- Winner - State of Michigan
- Highly Commended - Washington State Department of Corrections
- Vendor of the Year Award
- Winner - Fuel50
- Highly Commended - SocialChorus, Waggl
- Best Use of Technology Award
- Winner - EPAM Systems
- Highly Commended - PVH Corp.
- Employee Culture & Purpose Award
- Winner - Northwell Health
- Highly Commended - Arity, Grupo Salinas, SeaLand, Encompass Health
- Wellbeing Award
- Winner - Baylor Scott & White Health
- Highly Commended - Perrigo
- Enterprise Organization of the Year Award
- Winner - Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Highly Commended - Tata Consultancy Services
- SMB Organization of the Year Award
- Winner - Empire Today
- Highly Commended - American Advisors Group
- Social Responsibility Award
- Winner - Tata Consultancy Services
- Highly Commended - United Shore
- Innovation in Employee Engagement Award
- Winner - Leo Burnett Group
- Highly Commended - Vistaprint
- Unsung Hero Award
- Winner - Sanjay Acharya - Sanofi Pasteur
- Highly Commended - Darren Levine - The Regional Municipality of Durham Social Services Department
2019 Sponsorship in Europe, North America & Australia
Opportunities are available for companies to sponsor the 2019 Awards at Twickenham Stadium, the UK conference, and our awards and conferences in Chicago and Sydney. For more information please contact matt@ee-awards.com