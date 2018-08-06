Winners of the 2018 North American Employee Engagement Awards Announced

Chicago - June 08, 2018 - The winners of the North American Employee Engagement Awards, in association with Maritz Motivation Solutions, are announced today. Presented at the ‘sold-out’ North American Employee Engagement Conference in Chicago yesterday, the Employee Engagement Awards honour those organizations that put workforce engagement at the heart of their business strategy. This year’s winners demonstrate that Employee Engagement is now central to organizations in almost every field of endeavour. They span government, hospitality, healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals, retail, service companies and transport.

Founder and CEO, Matt Manners, said: “Congratulations to all our winners. Every year the standard just gets higher. This year the judges were impressed by the very high level of proof for the outcomes of engagement programmes. It was great to see that one winner - the State of Michigan - was inspired to enter this year after attending last year’s conference.”

The EE Awards moves next to Sydney for the Australian and New Zealand Employee Engagement Conference and Awards. This year it will be held at The Sydney Cricket Ground on November 15, 2018. Entries open on June 21, 2018 and will close on September 7, 2018. Entry forms are available here: https://anzeeawards.awardstage.com/.

The full list of 2018 North American winners are as follows:

Employee Engagement Company of the Year Award Winner - Events DC

Professional of the Year Award Winner - Chris Snow - Caesars Entertainment Highly Commended - Lauren Willis - American Advisors Group

Reward & Recognition Award Winner - Events DC Highly Commended - Sysco Corporation

Internal Communications Award Winner - BroadSoft Highly Commended - Alorica

Employer Brand Award Winner - Cisco Highly Commended – Collette

Government Agency Award Winner - State of Michigan Highly Commended - Washington State Department of Corrections

Vendor of the Year Award Winner - Fuel50 Highly Commended - SocialChorus, Waggl

Best Use of Technology Award Winner - EPAM Systems Highly Commended - PVH Corp.

Employee Culture & Purpose Award Winner - Northwell Health Highly Commended - Arity, Grupo Salinas, SeaLand, Encompass Health

Wellbeing Award Winner - Baylor Scott & White Health Highly Commended - Perrigo

Enterprise Organization of the Year Award Winner - Chili’s Grill & Bar Highly Commended - Tata Consultancy Services

SMB Organization of the Year Award Winner - Empire Today Highly Commended - American Advisors Group

Social Responsibility Award Winner - Tata Consultancy Services Highly Commended - United Shore

Innovation in Employee Engagement Award Winner - Leo Burnett Group Highly Commended - Vistaprint

Unsung Hero Award Winner - Sanjay Acharya - Sanofi Pasteur Highly Commended - Darren Levine - The Regional Municipality of Durham Social Services Department



