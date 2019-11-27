Unknown danger: 74% of Internet users unaware of QR Code Spam despite growing problem

27 November 2019, London – Seventy four per cent of British internet users have never heard of QR code spam, according to a recent representative survey commissioned by European email provider GMX. This is despite a significant increase in QR code spam being detected by GMX email security experts. They analysed how spammers change their methods by running so called ‘honey traps’, which are special email accounts without spam filters which aim to attract as much spam as possible. The analysis of the contents of these traps show that QR code spam is trending in 2019 top spam methods.

“Our experts have noticed that many more emails are being sent with malicious QR codes. The results of this survey show that, by not knowing, users may be making themselves vulnerable to the new trend of QR Code scams. It is very important to check the sender and context before scanning a QR Code and find out where the link is directing you,” says GMX CEO Jan Oetjen.

QR codes are scannable two-dimensional barcodes that direct smartphone users to websites or other downloadable content. The QR codes have become extremely popular in recent years as they allow consumers to download apps, initiate customer service, access WiFi networks and purchase products.

But QR code spam can also lead to websites that contain malware. Once you scan the code your smartphone may get infected by a virus which can then steal money from the mobile wallet or download ransomware which encrypts personal data for a payment. Sometimes the scam is even more direct. A customer wishing to pay for goods or services may scan a QR code expecting the payment to go directly to the provider, but the money is instead redirected to a criminal’s bank account.

GMX internet security experts give advice

Fraudulent QR codes are virtually impossible to spot with the naked eye, but there are some things that you can do to avoid becoming a victim: