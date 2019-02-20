Unbabel Appoints Amy Kux as Chief Financial Officer

San Francisco, USA: 20 February 2019: A year after raising $23 million in series B funding, AI-powered, human-refined translation platform Unbabel today announced the appointment of Amy Kux to the role of Chief Financial Officer, based in the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

With a proven track record in management and business leadership applied to high-growth international technology start-ups, Kux joins Unbabel from Udemy, where she was Head of Finance. There she was strategic both in raising series D fundraising and opening the company’s Brazil office. Prior to Udemy, she was Head of Finance for next generation content delivery network Cloudflare.

“Unbabel is at an exciting stage of growth in the US and globally, and I’m pleased to welcome Amy to the company where her specialty in working to localize global strategic initiatives will prove invaluable.” commented Vasco Pedro, Unbabel co-founder and CEO. “She has an established record of success and experience in both high-growth business development and the financial management of innovative scaleup technology brands, and we are pleased she has chosen to join us at this pivotal business stage.”

In further company news, Unbabel has been awarded a place in the 2019 CB Insights’ AI 100, a list of the most innovative and promising private artificial intelligence startups in the world.

CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal commented: "The data we compiled on this year's nominees, ranging from their customers, to their patents, to their CB Insights' Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries. Companies like Unbabel are taking on a variety of societal issues, and we expect the 2019 nominees will see similar levels of momentum and progress in the year ahead. We are excited to continue to track their progress."

Vasco Pedro added: “We’re extremely proud to be named as one of the 100 most promising AI companies in the world. Being chosen from more than 3000 potential nominees is testament to our team’s truly innovative efforts to become the world’s translation layer with a magic mix of artificial and human intelligence.”