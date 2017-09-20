A UK Story: Ring Video Doorbell helps homeowners prevent doorstep crime

The Ring smart home security device has led to approximately 100 police arrests of doorstep criminals in the UK and provide peace of mind to residents.

London, UK – 20 September 2017 – Ring, the leader in outdoor smart home security, today announced that 100,000 UK homes are now fitted with a Ring Video Doorbell - giving homeowners access to live footage from their doorstep wherever they are in the world.

Providing a ring of security around neighbourhoods, the Ring Video Doorbell has been safeguarding homeowners from the threat of doorstep and vehicle crime since its UK launch in July 2016.

Supported by Crimestoppers and accredited by police crime prevention initiative, Secured by Design, the Ring Video Doorbell is significantly aiding police forces in the fight against doorstep crime. Using footage from Ring Video Doorbells as criminal evidence, police have made approximately 100 arrests in the past year. Suffolk Police recently captured a prolific career criminal, Neil Charles, attempting to break into a family home on a Ring doorbell and he has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Wi-Fi connected doorbell creates an ‘always home’ experience by enabling residents to see, hear and speak to anyone at their door from a smartphone, tablet or PC, from anywhere in the world. Using the Ring app, users receive instant alerts when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. As a preventative security measure, Ring’s two-way audio and high resolution video image, day or night, also stores footage, a vital component to the success of police investigations.

The widespread adoption of Ring Video Doorbells in UK homes is testament to the rising demand to increase home and neighbourhood security. As the smart home market takes off, security is a major driver for smart home spend, with [1]74% of Europeans claiming they worry about their home while they are away.

Rodger Holden, director of business development, Crimestoppers, says, “Camera-based devices, such as those provided by Ring, can play an important part in crime detection and prevention. We are thrilled that Ring is supporting our efforts to reduce crime and make our communities safer."

Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring says “With Ring, UK homeowners can keep an eye on their property when they’re not at home and conveniently communicate with family members and doorstep visitors through smartphones. Not only are customers able to intercept burglars before they enter a property, but criminals are thinking twice at the mere sight of a Ring device.”

Ring Video Doorbell preventing crime from Ring on Vimeo.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 Features

Removable, rechargeable battery pack

1080p HD video

Two-way audio

Can connect to existing doorbell

180-degree horizontal motion detection angle

160-degree field of view

Compatible with 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz)

Improved night vision

Lifetime purchase protection

New, sleek design

Interchangeable faceplates

