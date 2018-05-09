Top 5 Things That You Should Expect From Your SEO Agency

Choosing the right SEO agency for your business can be quite a challenge. However, investing in search engine optimization services is crucial for every business given the technological advancements and necessity of online marketing. When you hire an SEO agency, there are a few things that you should expect from them. Here are a few essentials to expect.

A website SEO audit

A reputable and experienced SEO company will run an audit of your business website. For companies that have a Google Analytics account, an SEO agency will request for unlimited access to the dashboard and reports. The company will use cutting-edge programs and tools to determine the health of your site’s SEO. The company representative will then discuss the audit results in person and explain their observations, and even provide the necessary solutions.

No overpromises

An SEO firm that promises to get the ranking of your business website at the top of the Google results is dubious. Deceitful promises of first page results are a red flag when choosing an SEO company. Even the major SEO firms can never promise you this, so avoid companies that say otherwise. With a reputable company, you should expect a steady increase in your rankings over time.

Face-to-Face Meetings

For effective SEO strategies and campaigns, communication is important. When you hire a Great-Lakes SEO agency, you should expect an introductory face-to-face meeting with the individuals who will be handling your account. Although a conference call is enough, a face-to-face consultation is even better. Regular meetings should be planned throughout the contract period so that you are in the loop regarding what is happening and have time to discuss areas that require improvements. These meetings are important because they will allow you to understand what strategies the agency will apply and everything that is required from your business.

Client education

A good SEO company understands the importance of educating their clients. Most business owners would love to learn about SEO and how it impacts their businesses, especially if they are not tech gurus themselves. Even though you will be having skilled professionals auditing your company website and managing your account, it is good to be in the know and have a basic understanding of SEO or Google analytics. This comes in handy, especially when you decide to run your SEO campaigns later on.

Regular communication

A reliable and reputable SEO agency will be available when you need them and will provide regular reports that show how things are fairing on. The company will keep you in the loop by ensuring that you know about their activities and the SEO strategies they use. They will assign your business an account manager who will communicate with you and inform you of any changes they make on your website or offer insight on anything that does not appear right.

Great SEO will not just happen on its own but requires an excellent relationship between the client and the SEO agency. Transparency and openness play a significant role in this because it ensures that both parties are on the same page at all times. With the best SEO agency, you will be assured of a steady increase in your search engine rankings through natural link building, social media interaction, valuable content, and an increased number of website conversions.