Titan IC announces the launch of its RXP search and content inspection technology in the latest Xilinx SDAccel environment

SAN JOSE, Calif.– (XDF18 Conference) – Oct. 2, 2018 – Today Titan IC announced a new technology collaboration embedding its industry-leading Regular Expression Processor (RXP) into Xilinx’s SDAccel environment.

Titan IC’s RXP technology is a unique, fully-scalable, hardware-accelerated solution for Security Analytics Acceleration (SAA) and content processing, designed for high throughput, low latency applications that require Regular Expression pattern matching. This progressive technology can be used in various applications such as security processing, data loss prevention, intrusion detection/prevention systems, DDoS protection, big data analytics, and FPGA-based SmartNICs.

Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, reconfigurable SoCs, and now, the ACAP, and is driving rapid innovation across a wide span of industries and technologies with its highly-adaptable silicon, enabled by a suite of advanced software and tools. SDAccel, part of Xilinx’s SDx family of development environments, provides systems engineers and end users with tools for developing and delivering FPGA accelerated data center applications using standard programming languages and high-level frameworks.

With server CPUs experiencing exponential data growth, Xilinx has teamed up with Titan IC to significantly augment the FPGA offload acceleration, freeing up CPU capacity by using the SDAccel framework with embedded RXP technology.

The latest SDAccel release provides a fully-flexible and highly-configurable security processing engine for high throughput networks that need to be scanned with complex security rules. The platform can easily be modified and reprogrammed depending on network requirements and the type of data needing to be analysed.

“We are delighted to be working with Titan IC on embedding its leading-edge RXP technology into our SDAccel environment. SDAccel enabled Titan IC to quickly port its sophisticated, high performance accelerator IP solution onto Xilinx FPGAs for both cloud and on-premise deployments,” said Jim Dworkin, director of data center marketing at Xilinx.

“We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with Xilinx to combine our technologies and deliver an enhanced FPGA solution for our customers. We look forward to continuing our work with the Xilinx team to further complement SDAccel through high-performance RegEx solutions,” said Noel McKenna, CEO, Titan IC.