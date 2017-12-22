Tips on how to overcome demotivation at your workplace and start a New Year fresh and well-rested

We've all been there - we hear the alarm clock and we can't imagine having to get up and go to work. It's just not our day or there are tons of more interesting things we could do. Grunting and cursing our fate, we get ready for the job and spend the whole day feeling utterly miserable, waiting those working hours to pass, which seem to pass so slow just out of spite.

The real problem begins if you notice that you've been feeling exactly like that for quite some time. Maybe you don't even remember when you last felt excited or at least ok about going to work. Now, it's just a feeling of pure dread at the thought of spending one more day at the office. Well, it seems like you have been feeling demotivated to do your job.

Reasons for feeling demotivated

First, let's try to determine what exactly made you feel so demotivated about your job. Here's what could have happened:

1. Missing the insight into company's goals

Employees have to be aware of the company's mission and goals it is trying to achieve. Without that, it could happen that they just don't see the point in doing their tasks day after day.

2. Lack of power

Feeling that we have no control over anything can be too much to bear. It can be that there are too strict guidelines or that we just don't have a say in decision-making.

3. Lack of purpose

Employees need to know that their job matters and that their work is appreciated. They can feel lost if the company changes its mission, without explaining them their role in it.

4. Career standstill

This is a common feeling for the employees who have a contract without any promises of a potential advancement in their career.

5. Toxic working environment

This kind of environment can be created by other employees' gossiping, unfairness or frequent longer working hours.

6. Boss's micromanagement

This typically happens when the boss is just overbearing and makes it impossible for an employee to make any decision whatsoever. This can eventually lead to the employee fearing to give any kind of suggestion or idea.

How to motivate yourself again

If you want to change the way you feel about your job, there are a couple of things you can do so that you start feeling better about getting up early for the job. Here are a couple of tips:

1. Don't think about the job as hard work

If there's a project that's making you headaches, try not to think of it as something difficult and exhausting but as an interesting puzzle which will help you advance your career. It could help you feel the rise of motivation. Making something a step towards your goal makes it a lot easier to endure.

2. Set small, easily achievable goals

In order to make yourself feel good and motivated, don't push too hard with numerous goals you set for yourself at the job. You need to make a list of things you'll do one by one. It's like when you decide to make room inside your house - you don't do several things at the same time but you first clear the mess, and then get rid of what's broken and useful and finally find some self storage company to store the things you won't need for some time. It's the same with motivation - if you know where you are supposed to start and finish, it's simpler to feel energized. When you do one thing at a time, it's easier to avoid a mistake and the stress is greatly reduced. The motivation is higher each time you achieve one of the goals.

3. Identify what's unworthy of your trouble

If you have made a list of things to be done, it doesn't mean you can't remove something from the list. Maybe something is taking too much of your time and is really making you feel exhausted. In case you realize it's not that important, leave it and forget about it. There are other things deserving your attention.

4. Set a job-free time

People are easier to reach these days because of emails, Skype and social networks. This doesn't mean that your working day should last 24/7. Set a time of the day when you'll stop checking your emails and answering work-related text messages. Try to stick to it throughout most of your working days and especially on Sundays. You need to know when enough is enough and to find time for yourself.

5. Just dive into your work

When we need to do something we don't like, we usually dwell on thought how it's really difficult, boring or uninspiring. And we are postponing the end of it. Try to do the opposite - the moment you know what you're expected to do - start doing it, without letting yourself think too much. Sometimes it's our thoughts that are keeping us from work, not the difficulty of the task.

6. Celebrate the little wins

If you keep on waiting for the long-run reward, you'll forget to be happy with every small thing you achieved in the meantime. Stop and congratulate yourself on every little task you've managed to pull off and you'll notice how your motivation keeps getting stronger. Small things are just as important as a big one - keep reminding yourself of that.

Final thoughts

Demotivation is an unpleasant feeling but it's up to us to fight it. It's important to recognize the fact that it's normal, but also to know that we are the ones who can motivate us the most.