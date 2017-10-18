Technopedia Data Boosts Enterprise Architecture and Analytics via New ABACUS Integrations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Oct 18, 2017 -- The ABACUS Technopedia® adapter – available now in ABACUS 5.1 – allows enterprise architects and digital business managers to access the full Flexera + BDNA Technopedia database of more than 2 million software and hardware technologies. This includes complete and current information on vendor, versioning, product lifecycles and end-of-life dates, and more.

This data can be imported directly into an ABACUS repository and accessed when building enterprise architecture models and diagrams. It can then be used when running analytics to assess costs, risks and compliance.

The ABACUS Technopedia adapter allows architects and IT portfolio managers to:

Avoid painstaking manual updates: Automatically refresh product catalog data that Technopedia updates daily

Use the Technopedia feed to pull detailed data on applications and technologies into your ABACUS enterprise architecture repository

Understand and assess IT assets and processes, their interdependencies and product lifecycle, application compatibility, virtualization compatibility, migrations, and vendor mergers and acquisitions

Avoid obsolete technologies: Quickly identify applications that are reaching their end-of-life dates and risk becoming unsupported by vendors

Inform scenario planning and road-mapping strategies with information sourced directly from vendors. Sketch out and weigh up alternative future state architectures

“Architects and digital business managers need to be confident that data about their technical and business tools is accurate in order to spot both risks and opportunities,” said Grant Quick, Vice President of Operations and Product at Avolution. “Our range of adapters provide quick data-exchange with Technopedia and also with ServiceNow, SharePoint, Excel, Viso and CMDBs. ABACUS now provides the most comprehensive range of integrations available in any enterprise architecture tool.”



“Customers have been able to vastly simplify integrations, accelerate business transformation and improve decision-making using Technopedia,” said Walker White, Vice President of Data Platform at Flexera. “Technopedia, the largest repository of technology asset data, connects people to their systems and information with a common data language and view across their business.”

By simplifying and automating data management, architects can provide evidence-based analysis and recommendations, and free up time for higher level strategy, analysis and reporting.