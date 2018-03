Tech Trailblazers Awards for Innovative Startups Announced

The Tech Trailblazers Awards are pleased to announce the winners and runners-up of 2017 in fourteen categories. Tech Trailblazers Awards focus on startups under 6 years old, highlighting up-and-coming and established technology talent globally. Entries are judged by an esteemed panel of judges, all leaders in the respective fields, as well as by public vote. The judging was made all the more difficult given the high level of innovation and number of entries.

Tech Trailblazers Awards Fifth Edition Winners and Runners Up

Artificial Intelligence

Winner: Beyond Limits - @beyondlimitsai - www.beyond.a1 - Glendale, CA, USA

Runner-up: CognitiveScale - @CognitiveScale - www.cognitivescale.com - Austin, TX, USA

Runner-up: WekaIO - @wekaio - www.weka.io - San Jose, CA, USA

Big Data

Winner: NGDATA - @NGDATA_com - www.ngdata.com - Gent, Belgium

Runner-up: Signafire Technologies, Inc. - @signafire - www.signafire.com - New York, NY, USA

Runner-up: SITEZEUS - @sitezeus - www.sitezeus.com - Tampa, FL, USA

BlockChain

Winner: Gospel Technology - @gospel_tech - www.gospel.tech - London, UK

Runner-up: Swirlds - @Swirlds - www.swirlds.com - College Station, TX, USA

Cloud

Winner: Edgewise Networks - @EdgewiseNet - www.edgewise.net - Boston, MA, USA

Runner-up: NS1 - www.ns1.com - San Francisco, CA, USA

Runner-up: Versa Networks - @versanetworks - www.versa-networks.com - Santa Clara, CA, USA

Internet of Things

Winner: ZingBox Security - @ZingBoxSecurity - www.zingbox.com - Mountain View, CA, USA

Runner-up: FogHorn - @FogHorn_IoT- www.foghorn.io - San Francisco, CA, USA

Runner-up: Gospel Technology - @gospel_tech - www.gospel.tech - London, UK

Runner-up: Xperiel - @Xperiel - www.xperiel.com - Sunnyvale, CA, USA

Firestarter

Winner: CLTRe - @getcltre - www.get.clt.re - Drammen, Norway

Runner-up: Fuzz Stati0n - @Fuzz_Stati0n - www.fuzzstati0n.com - Santa Cruz, CA, USA

Runner-up: OpenIO - @openio - www.openio.io - France, USA, Japan

Runner-up: TransferGuru - @_TransferGuru - www.transferguru.com - London, UK

Financial Technology

Winner: Elsen, Inc. - @ElsenInc - www.elsen.co - Boston, MA, USA

Runner-Up: CognitiveScale - @CognitiveScale - www.cognitivescale.com - Austin, TX, USA

Runner-Up: TransferGuru - @_TransferGuru - www.transferguru.com - London, UK

High Performance Computing

Winner: Elastifile - @elastifile - www.elastifile.com - Santa Clara, CA, USA

Runner-up: Aegis Data - @aegisdatainfo - www.aegisdata.net - Godalming, Surrey, UK

Runner-up: WekaIO - @wekaio - www.weka.io - San Jose, CA, USA

Mobile

Winner: Jumio - @jumio - www.jumio.com - Palo Alto, CA, USA

Runner-up: Leanplum - @leanplum - www.leanplum.com - San Francisco, CA, USA

Runner-up: MindTickle - @mindtickle - www.mindtickle.com - San Francisco, CA, USA

Security

Winner: ZingBox Security - @ZingBoxSecurity - www.zingbox.com - Mountain View, CA, USA

Runner-up: EdgeWise Networks - @EdgewiseNet - www.edgewise.net - Boston, MA, USA

Runner-up: IRONSCALES - @IRONSCALES - www.ironscales.com - Tel Aviv, Hasheron, Israel

Runner-up: Respond Software - @RespondSoftware - www.respond-software.com - Mountain View, CA, USA

Storage

Winner: ioFABRIC - @ioFABRICinc - www.iofabric.com - Toronto, Canada

Runner-up: Cirrus Data Solutions - @CirrusDataUSA - www.cdsi.us.com - Syosset, NY, USA

Runner-up: StorageOS - @Storage_OS - storageos.com - London, UK

Virtualization

Winner: Runecast - @RunecastBiz - www.runecast.biz - London, UK

Runner-up: Cloudify - @CloudifySource - www.cloudify.co - New York City, USA

Runner-up: Versa Networks - @versanetworks - www.versa-networks.com - Santa Clara, CA, USA

Female Trailblazer of the Year

Winner: Dr. May Wang - CTO & Co-Founder – Zingbox - @ZingBoxSecurity - www.zingbox.com

Runner-up: Joanne Smith - Group Chief Executive & Founder - RecordSure - @recordsure - www.recordsure.com

Runner-up: Neha Narkhede - CTO & Co-founder – Confluent - @confluentinc - www.confluent.io

Male Trailblazer of the Year

Winner: Rayan Zachariassen - CTO & Co-Founder - ioFABRIC - @ioFABRICinc - www.iofabric.com

Runner-up: Dr. Mohit Aron - CEO & Founder – Cohesity - @cohesity - www.cohesity.com

Runner-up: Steve Davis - CTO - Signafire Technologies - www.signafire.com - @signafire

Runner-up: Harry Sverdlove - CTO & Founder - Edgewise Networks - @EdgewiseNet - www.edgewise.net