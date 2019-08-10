SIOS Delivers SAP Certified, Fully Automated Configuration, Validation and Management, Providing High Availability and Disaster Recovery for SAP S/4HANA Environments in the Cloud

San Mateo, CA – October 8, 2019 – SIOS Technology Corp., an industry pioneer in providing IT Resilience through intelligent application availability, today announced at SAP TechEd that the latest releases of SIOS LifeKeeper 9.4 and SIOS DataKeeper 9.4, sold as SIOS Protection Suite for Linux, have achieved SAP certification (S/4-HA-CLU 1.0) for SAP S/4HANA. This certification recognises that SIOS provides proven technology and deep expertise in delivering High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for SAP in physical, virtual and cloud environments.

Tightly integrated with SAP S/4HANA, this new release delivers features that simplify overall management and increase overall availability protection through automation of setup, monitoring, and failure management within SAP environments.

“SAP is a critical business system that customers increasingly want to move to the cloud,” said Nobu Kita, CEO, SIOS Technology Corp. “We hear from customers and integrators about the challenges they face needing to meet the same service level agreements in the cloud as they have been delivering on-premises. We understand these requirements and our latest releases with SAP S/4HANA certification, along with simpler and more flexible packaging, further expand our ability to enable customers to move their SAP environments to the cloud with confidence.”

The SIOS Competence Center team at Computer Concept in Dresden worked closely with the SIOS team and AWS to achieve SAP certification. Thomas Zetzsche, Team Leader SAP at Computer Concept, commented: “SIOS Protection Suite can now provide highly available cloud and on-premises SAP HA solutions for NetWeaver and S/4HANA customers. This new HA Solution for SAP environments, with new support for the Standalone Enqueue Server (ENSA) 2 and the Enqueue Replicator 2, now allows customers to build clusters with three or more servers, removing the previous limit of two server clusters. This is a huge advance in increasing the reliability of business-critical SAP systems and providing greater flexibility for organisations moving into cloud environments as part of their digital transformation projects.”

Typical clustering solutions use a shared storage cluster configuration to deliver high availability, which is not available in the cloud. SIOS uniquely provides the ability to create a clustered HA solution in the cloud, without shared storage, ensuring data protection between two separate servers. SIOS DataKeeper continuously replicates changed data between systems in different cloud availability zones and regions, while SIOS LifeKeeper monitors critical SAP system services to ensure availability of SAP applications. If an outage occurs and the services cannot be recovered, SIOS LifeKeeper will automatically orchestrate a failover to the standby systems.

To simplify and accelerate the deployment of high availability clusters in the cloud, SIOS provides Automated Deployment Templates. These templates enable easy creation of a SIOS SAP cluster and provide complete Step-by-Step guides for AWS environments, and Red Hat and SUSE operating systems. Deployment templates and Step-by-Step guides for Azure will follow in November.

SAP TechEd Barcelona

Today at SAP TechEd in Barcelona, booth #25, SIOS is showcasing how SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper deliver high availability for SAP environments – saving months of effort, improving operational flexibility, and drastically lowering costs to setup and maintain.

Attendees can also attend a SIOS session in the AWS Demo Theatre titled, “Deploying Highly Available SAP in the Cloud” on October 8 at 14:00. AWS has qualified SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper for high availability and disaster recovery across AWS availability zones and regions.

SIOS expands further into the AWS ecosystem delivering the only easily configured SAP certified HA and DR solution for critical applications running in AWS environments. Quickstart guides are available today and will soon be delivered in the marketplaces.

Pricing and Availability

SIOS LifeKeeper 9.4 and DataKeeper 9.4 are immediately available in the SIOS Protection Suite for Linux. Customers can now license SIOS Protection Suites on an annual subscription basis to better align with SAP solutions and cloud deployments.

Supporting Resources

LifeKeeper Screenshot: http://bit.ly/2MjSjTA