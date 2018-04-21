Safety NetAccess, Inc. Acquires United Solution

Safety NetAccess, Inc. announced it has acquired the assets of United Solution, Inc., a leader in broadband technology solutions for the hospitality and retail industries. Safety NetAccess, Inc., (SNA) has been providing a broad range of technology products and services since 1999. Today SNA has installed a variety of network environments including hotels, resorts, military bases, coffee shops, restaurants, universities, high schools, and marinas. The acquisition of United Solution enhances SNA’s capabilities of providing industry-leading services to its customers throughout the United States and Canada.

The purchase of United Solution fits into Safety NetAccess strategy to become the leader in guest Wi-Fi and authentication in North America.

“We are excited to bring these two customer-focused companies together. United has experienced extraordinary growth since its inception and has developed operational efficiencies to improve the quality and effectiveness of its guest networks,” said Sean Gorman, President and CEO of SNA. “By combining these two great companies, we will increase our service offerings to our existing customers, enhance our presence in the hospitality industry, and increase our operational capacity.” United’s strength in telecommunications, IT consulting, design, and installation logistics are a perfect fit within SNA.

Chirag Patel, CEO of United Solution and new member of the SNA Executive Team adds, “We have been providing guest Wi-Fi to hospitality clients for over 10 years, focusing on customer satisfaction and quality network design. Joining the SNA team is an exciting growth opportunity for our customers and employees. We are genuinely thrilled to become part of an industry leader like SNA who shares our core principles of integrity and customer focus.”

With the acquisition of United Solution, Safety NetAccess adds some exceptional team members across the board. Included is a shuffle of Safety NetAccess Executive Team as Chirag Patel will transition to Chief Operating Officer, while Todd Shobert transitions to Chief Technology Officer. “With Chirag’s extensive experience in all aspects of hospitality deployments for both wireless and telecom technology, it makes perfect sense for both our clients and our company,” explains Todd Shobert. This transition will empower Todd Shobert to focus on Safety NetAccess’ future product line, with the ultimate goal in Safety NetAccess being one of the first comprehensive end to end solutions providers for all technologies within the guest room. Other key additions include Resham Patel to Vice President - Software Engineering and Hitesh Patel to Director - Key Accounts.

