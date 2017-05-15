Quoting IT: Government Should Report Not Exploit Software Vulnerabilities

"The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call. They need to take a different approach and adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world. We need governments to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits."

- Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer, The need for urgent collective action to keep people safe online: Lessons from last week’s cyberattack, The Official Microsoft Blog, May 14, 2017.