Is Print Media an Effective Marketing and Customer Retention Strategy in 2024?

Printed media sounds like a refreshing alternative due to digital fatigue and an increasingly competitive online world. Marketers are constantly looking for the latest strategies to reach potential and current customers, but the traditional route is sometimes more appealing and is making its comeback in unexpected ways.

While blogs and social media are still highly effective marketing tools, printed material may be a more viable marketing channel. After all, with digital content flooding consumers’ feeds, it may make sense for your business to look into something that stands out.

The Resurgence of Print Media

Digital platforms dominate the communication and advertising space. However, recent statistics reveal that a large portion of the population continues to engage with print media. In fact, 62% of adults in the U.S. report reading printed materials, while 37% have read a newspaper in the past week. Print still appeals to many readers and effectively captures a wide audience’s attention.

Additionally, print greatly influences marketing and consumer behavior. Surprisingly, this is true among younger demographics, often known as digital-first individuals.

Approximately 62% of millennials have visited a store in the last month due to information they received in the mail. Therefore, thinking they are exclusively digital-oriented challenges this assumption. Physical newspapers, magazines and direct mail have the power to drive action and engagement, and businesses can effectively use print media if they have the right strategy.

4 Advantages of Printed Media as a Marketing Channel

Companies implementing print in their marketing strategies gain the following advantages.

1. Enhances Trust and Credibility

In an age where virtually anyone can create and share digital content, consumers question whether a business can be trusted. However, when companies use print materials, potential customers often view them as legitimate and reliable.

Printed media may convey a sense of seriousness that digital communications can lack. Companies that invest in print show their professionalism and effort. This increases the perceived value of shared information, positioning a brand as more authoritative and trustworthy.

2. Offers Tangibility and Permanence

Print media engages multiple senses. People who receive a physical item in the mail may feel a more emotional bond than they would with a similar item presented digitally. The paper's texture and ink's smell stimulate a multisensory experience and can make the content more memorable.

As such, recipients may feel a deeper connection with the brand. These emotional ties can even influence repeat purchase decisions, as studies have shown that 76% of people who feel strongly tied to a brand will keep doing business with them.

Additionally, print media offers a lasting presence in a consumer’s home or office. Recipients could be reluctant to throw a coupon-filled flier in the trash, for example, so it is more likely to sit on a coffee table or linger on a desk. Printed materials remain in sight and mind, unlike digital messages that disappear after switching to another app. This continuous visibility keeps the brand in the consumer’s everyday environment, increasing the likelihood of future action.

3. Provides a Broader Target Audience Reach

Physical media has the potential to reach a broader target audience. This can be especially important in marketing strategies where digital means are less accessible.

For instance, you may easily reach older adults who prefer traditional media over digital formats. This form of marketing can effectively reach people in rural areas where digital campaigns may fall short. Individuals living in remote parts of the world may use the internet more infrequently. Print can be a primary source of information in these regions, making it a critical channel for businesses that want to tap into these markets.

4. Cuts Through Digital Overload

Consumers have become overwhelmed with the amount of digital content they see online. Constant exposure to screens and online media can be exhausting and raise concerns about its impacts on physical and emotional well-being. In fact, six in 10 people who feel they spend too much time on digital devices worry about the adverse effects on their health.

This growing awareness may make individuals more receptive to nondigital forms of communication, providing a break from the online world. Physical marketing materials capitalize on this sentiment by offering an engaging experience amid the endless stream of digital content. They provide a physical piece that readers can look at on their own terms and pace.

3 Challenges With Print Media Marketing

Despite printed media’s advantages, it is essential to consider the challenges before deploying this marketing strategy.

1. Cost

Producing and distributing materials can be substantially more expensive than digital alternatives, largely due to the physical resources and processes involved.

For instance, using USPS to send marketing material costs approximately $230 for fewer than 500 pieces. Direct mail marketing can be a hefty investment, especially compared to digital media.

The cost increases even further depending on the materials' quality and the design's complexity. High-quality paper and professional printing are often necessary to achieve the desired impact, but this can make the initiative more expensive.

2. Environmental Impact

Direct mail campaigns can have a steep impact on the environment. One main concern is the carbon footprint of creating and distributing the materials. Printing can increase energy consumption, while transportation produces emissions. The environmental cost can be considerable if the campaigns require a large reach.

Approximately 70% of companies report having carbon reduction targets. Moreover, 88% of businesses desire to maintain the sustainability they gained during the COVID-19 lockdown. Organizations aiming for environmentally-friendlier operations appeal to broader societal values and eco-conscious consumers.

Companies using print must consider strategies to mitigate environmental concerns. These can include using recycled paper, eco-friendly inks and precise targeting to reduce unnecessary print runs.

3. Tracking and Analytics

One of the more significant challenges with printed media is tracking and analyzing their effectiveness. Digital marketing tools have detailed analytics, allowing marketers to track conversions in real time. Meanwhile, printed materials come without this type of support.

One solution is to send the marketing material through a mailing system that offers data tracking, such as the Intelligent Mail Barcode. This system can sort and track the materials to ensure they reach their destination. It also lets you keep up with individual customers’ interactions through a dashboard if they respond to a QR code or URL.

3 Tips for Integrating Print and Digital Media Marketing Channels

Implementing each channel is an effective strategy because it can enhance overall campaign performance and cater to consumer preferences. Here are a few tips for marketers integrating print and digital into their marketing campaigns.

1. Communicate Critical Information Through Both Channels

Communication consistency is key to backing the core message you want to convey across both channels. It also reinforces the brand’s identity and values, whether a customer reads a print or digital version. This involves including important announcements, updates and foundational messages through both mediums.

2. Use Mailings to Highlight Key Points

Implementing this method ensures key information reaches your audience in a format that commands attention. It also provides a tangible reference point. Plus, print mailings are especially useful for drawing attention to the most important actionable items.

For instance, if you have a blog covering various information, your print mailing could highlight the main points of relevant posts. This approach ensures the message gets across, enhancing visibility and impact.

3. Create a Uniform Image With Print and Media

Achieving a uniform image is essential for maintaining a consistent brand identity. Doing so increases the recognition and value of the message and reinforces trust regardless of the medium.

Ensure your print and digital media share common design elements like layout and color schemes. Visual consistency makes your brand instantly recognizable and creates a seamless look and feel.

Beyond visual components, you must also consider the tone and style of the content. Whether the information is in an informative, formal style or casual and conversational tone, the overall communication style must be consistent.

Maximize the Impact of Printed Media

Printed media offers a unique opportunity to enhance your marketing effectiveness. However, you must use print and digital channels to leverage each of their strengths. That way, you will ensure a broader reach and further engagement with your audience. Ensure you build a strategy that integrates both forms of communication to keep your messaging consistent and reinforce your brand’s presence.