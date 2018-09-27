Panasonic is European Rugged Notebook Market Leader for 17th Consecutive Year

BRACKNELL, UK. 27th September 2018 - Panasonic has extended its position as Europe’s leading rugged notebook manufacturer for the 17th consecutive year, according to the latest market analysis from VDC Research. Its Panasonic TOUGHBOOK range maintained a leading share of the European rugged notebook market with a 57% revenue share of sales in 2017. The Panasonic Toughpad tablet range also continued to lead the European rugged tablet market with a 56% revenue share of sales. The company has now aggressively set its sights on the rugged handheld market with the launch of innovative new products for the fast growing retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics sectors.

“Our success in the rugged mobile computing market has been built on the founding principles of Panasonic, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, to listen to the needs of our customers and innovate with technology to make people’s lives easier,” said Kevin Jones, Managing Director of the Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business in Europe. “Our rugged computing business is a young adult by comparison, in its 20th year, but in that time we have continued to innovate to improve the productivity of mobile workforces. Our latest Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 notebook is our 7th generation rugged notebook and the first fully rugged detachable notebook with hot swappable batteries and flexible design to benefit any mobile worker.”

Focus on rugged handheld

Moving forward, Panasonic has now set its sights on bringing the same rugged, ergonomic and business flexible devices to the handheld market. With more than a third of its rugged range now dedicated to the handheld sector, its latest product is the rugged Panasonic TOUGHBOOK FZ-T1 handheld for mobile workers that require a versatile device with style and substance. The eye-catching, yet durable, 5” Android device is the ideal all-rounder for mobile workforces in a wide range of roles and industries, including retail and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

With its voice and data capabilities and integrated barcode scanner, the TOUGHBOOK FZ-T1 handheld can be used in the retail sector for shelf stocking, assisted sales or order taking and queue busting. Its long and short range gun barcode scanning make it ideal for inventory management whether scanning from forklifts, making deliveries or from the production line. The device is also suited to the needs of field workers in repairs and maintenance, for navigation, proof of service, documentation capture and realtime inventory checking.

Specialist channel and solution support

To support its push into the handheld sector, Panasonic appointed European specialist distributor ScanSource earlier this year and has recruited 60 specialist rugged handheld resellers across the major European markets for its new dedicated Edge channel programme. Edge has been built from the ground up to offer dedicated support to resellers and Independent Software Vendors who supply fully-featured rugged handheld solutions to specialist vertical markets.

“With the rugged handheld market growing at around 4% year-on-year in the retail, manufacturing and transportation and logistics sectors, Panasonic has now turned its sights on the current growth sector of the rugged computing market,” said David Krebs, of VDC Research. “The rugged handheld market has endured significant competitive consolidation over the past several years leaving fewer options for solution providers to support and end users to adopt. Panasonic with its long history of leadership in the rugged tablet and rugged notebook categories has been a welcome addition to the rugged handheld market expanding the options available to end users and solution providers alike.”