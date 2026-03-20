Nazy Fouladirad: The Most Common Ransomware Myths, and What Actually Keeps You Safe

Ransomware attacks are one of those things that many businesses feel only happen to "other" organizations, until it happens to them. It can become very easy to fall into a false sense of security, thinking your business is too small or your industry is too niche to be noticed.

However, sticking to these old assumptions is exactly what gives attackers an advantage. No one is immune. Unfortunately, small businesses are even more vulnerable because of the outside impact that a single attack can have. To understand true risk, it’s important to look past common ransomware myths.

Below, we’ll help to debunk some of the most common misunderstandings about ransomware and the steps your business can take to remain safe.

Myth 1: Small Businesses Aren’t Real Targets

Most businesses, at some point, feel their organization flies under the radar of cybercriminals because of their size. The reality, though, is that hackers often don't consider the size of the business when planning an attack. Many attackers now use automated scraping tools that scan the internet for any weak spot they can find, like unpatched software or weak password credentials.

These types of programs don’t discriminate based on your business size. To them, your organization is just an IP address with a door left unlocked. In fact, because smaller businesses often have lower security budgets than larger corporations, they can become "low-hanging fruit" for these automated sweeps.

The Safety Fix: Adopting a "Verify-All" (Zero Trust) strategy is a common and effective way to approach organizational security. This essentially means that by default, you don't trust anyone’s motives, even if they are verified employees or partners. By requiring every user and device to verify their identity before accessing resources, you remove the easy access that automated reconnaissance tools rely on.

Myth 2: Paying the Ransom Is Always an Option Worth Exploring

When dealing with a successful ransomware attack, it can be tempting to think of a ransom demand as just another business expense to get things back to normal. However, when you are dealing with criminals, there is no legal guarantee they will actually help you once they receive payment.

In fact, many times the decryption tools cybercriminals use are poorly made, which can permanently corrupt your data during the recovery process. Also, paying a ransom tells the attacker community that you are a profitable target and worth targeting again.

The Safety Fix: One way to take away an attacker’s leverage is by using air-gapped, immutable backups. These are copies of your data that cannot be changed or deleted. By keeping these copies physically or logically disconnected from your main network, you ensure that you can restore your systems on your own terms.

Myth 3: Antivirus Programs Can Provide Full Protection

Relying only on traditional antivirus software can create a large gap in your security. Most standard tools look for "fingerprints" of known viruses. Modern ransomware, however, is smarter and often employs "fileless" techniques that leverage your system's legitimate tools against you.

Because there isn't a traditional "malicious file" for the software to find, these attacks can slip right past your scanners. Attackers essentially use the front door by hijacking authorized processes to lock up your data.

The Safety Fix: Consider upgrading to Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Unlike traditional antivirus software, EDR monitors suspicious behavior in real time. If a simple word processor suddenly tries to change thousands of files at once, EDR can spot that pattern and shut the process down before it spreads.

Myth 4: Ransomware is Exclusively an IT Issue

It is easy to think of ransomware as a technical issue for the IT team to handle, but most breaches actually start with an employee. Even the best firewalls can’t stop someone from clicking a convincing link in a fake email or giving away a password over the phone.

Cybercriminals often skip the hard work of hacking your infrastructure and instead focus on social engineering. When security is treated as "just an IT thing," the rest of your team might not have the awareness they need to spot these traps.

The Safety Fix: You can turn your team into a "human firewall" through continuous security training. Instead of just watching one training video a year, run regular, short drills that simulate real-world phishing techniques. You can also work with penetration testing services to stress-test your organization’s security and provide your business with actionable steps to better protect it in the future.

Myth 5: Cyber Insurance is a Comprehensive Safety Net

Cyber insurance is an important tool, but it shouldn’t be looked at as a replacement for other important security initiatives. Many people realize too late that their coverage depends on them meeting very specific security standards. If you aren't following those rules, your claim could be denied.

Even if the insurance pays for the recovery, it can’t fix a damaged reputation or bring back customers who have lost their trust in you. The time your business spends offline often costs much more than what a standard policy will cover.

The Safety Fix: Move toward a more secure setup by utilizing an independent compliance framework, like undergoing a SOC audit. This is an unbiased check to make sure your security controls are actually working the way they should. This not only makes your business more secure but can also help you get better terms on your insurance policy.

Myth 6: Data Encryption is the Only Real Threat of Ransomware

The old way of looking at ransomware was about being locked out of your files. Now, attackers use "double extortion." Before they lock your system out and send a ransom notice, they quietly steal a copy of your sensitive data and move it to their own servers.

This gives them a second way to pressure you into payment. Even if you restore your files from a backup, they may still threaten to leak your private records or trade secrets to the public unless you pay them again.

The Safety Fix: Protect against data theft by using strict access controls. By organizing your data and making sure people only have access to what they truly need to do their jobs, you reduce the amount of information an attacker can grab if they get inside.

Keep Your Business Protected from Ransomware Attacks

Combating ransomware threats requires your business to move past old myths and focus on habits that keep your business safe.

By sticking to reliable backups, watching for suspicious behavior, and keeping your team trained and informed, you can help to turn your business from vulnerable to resilient.

About the Author: Nazy Fouladirad is President and COO of Tevora, a global leading cybersecurity consultancy. She has dedicated her career to creating a more secure business and online environment for organizations across the country and world. She is passionate about serving her community and acts as a board member for a local nonprofit organization.