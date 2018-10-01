Magnolia announces strategic financial partner

Magnolia, a Swiss CMS vendor, announced today Elvaston as a new strategic financial partner.

Based on Magnolia’s quality product and solid financial results, this long-term partnership sets Magnolia up for further sustainable growth and gives the privately-held company more resources to build an even stronger and better product.

In particular, the partnership will enable Magnolia to strengthen its business operations in all functional areas, to more effectively tap into the benefits of the cloud and to build leading-edge content management functionality. Magnolia CMS is available in the cloud or on-premises and integrates both traditional and headless deployment.

About Elvaston

Elvaston is an entrepreneur-led private equity firm specializing in small to medium-sized companies located within the German-speaking region. Elvaston takes a straightforward, individual approach in guiding profitable companies operating in growth industries towards long-term value growth.

About Magnolia

Magnolia CMS is a platform for building best-of-breed digital experiences. Enterprises such as Airbus Group, Al Arabiya, Avis and Virgin America use it as a central hub for their web, mobile and DX initiatives. Magnolia is a privately-held company, founded in 1997, with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland and subsidiaries around the globe.

Source: Press Release